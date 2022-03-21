Editor's Note: This article was written prior to the completion of Monday night's softball games.
Five weeks from now, area high school softball teams will put their seasons on the line.
Already, it’s starting to become clear who will be the favorite and who could play the underdog in district tournament play.
It’s hard to not like Venice’s chances as the Lady Indians remain the area’s only undefeated team, and have earned a top-10 MaxPreps ranking in the state.
Charlotte, despite a 3-3 record, has shown promising signs, too, especially when it took Lakewood Ranch — a top-five team in the nation — to extra innings.
DeSoto County, North Port, Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte have all provided reasons to believe in them, too, even if the odds won’t be in their favor.
Looking ahead, here’s how our area teams rank in regard to their chances to make it to regionals:
1. Venice (8-0, No. 7 in FL) — Lady Indians coach Steve Constantino has stressed that his team isn’t afraid of Lakewood Ranch, often pointing to last year’s 3-2 win in Bradenton as proof. Still, it’s a good thing that Venice is positioning itself to earn an at-large regional berth, at the least.
To win a district title, the Indians will likely face the Lady Mustangs (9-0, No. 1 in FL, No. 3 in U.S.). Gulf Coast (3-4, No. 236 in FL) and Riverview (3-6, No. 209 in FL) are the only other teams in the district.
Though Lakewood Ranch is undefeated, it needed extra innings to get past Charlotte earlier this season.
2. Charlotte (3-3, No. 128 in FL) — A combination of a tough schedule and a solid early start has put the Lady Tarpons in a strong position for the postseason.
It’s been over a decade since Charlotte last brought home a district title, but even if this group doesn’t make history, an at-large berth to regional isn’t out of reach.
Though there are some lesser foes in the district like Ida Baker (6-4, No. 228 in FL), Cape Coral (2-8, No. 443 in FL) and Dunbar (2-6, No. 460 in FL), a pair of behemoths await in
Fort Myers (8-2, No. 27 in FL) and North Fort Myers (8-1, No. 41 in FL) before they can think about regionals.
3. DeSoto County (5-2, No. 188 in FL) — An explosive offense (12.9 runs per game) has led the Lady Bulldogs to a winning start, but it is imperative that they keep it going.
The schedule only gets tougher from here with matchups against Venice (8-0), Oasis (8-1), Lehigh (6-4) and Hardee (3-3).
DeSoto County is playing in one of the most competitive districts in the area, too, with three others teams — Bishop Verot (4-1, No. 124 in FL), Gateway Charter (7-1, No. 170 in FL) and Oasis (8-1, No. 175 in FL) — ranked inside the top 175 teams in the state.
The only team ranked outside that is Lemon Bay (3-4, No. 291 in FL), a squad that has given DeSoto County fits in past seasons.
3a. North Port (2-4, No. 179 in FL) — North Port is getting credit for its schedule in this ranking, but another stretch of losses could mean it’s district championship or bust for the Lady Bobcats.
North Port should be able to dispatch district foes like Lehigh (6-4, No. 255 in FL) and Palmetto Ridge (1-5, No. 385 in FL) with relative ease, but two teams — Riverdale (7-2, N0. 70 in FL), Sarasota (4-2, No. 68 in FL) — will likely prove difficult to beat in the postseason.
5. Lemon Bay (3-4, No. 291 in FL) — The Lady Mantas are unlikely to receive an at-large bid to regionals after an up-and-down start that has them ranked just inside the top 300 teams in the state.
However, Lemon Bay has a veteran ace in the circle in Ella Kraszewski and a couple of batters like Mackenzie Vaughan, Madison Kinkade, and Haley Gulsby, who have already led the team to 14-plus runs on three occasions.
In a district with no teams ranked inside the top 100 in the state, but four inside the top 200 — Bishop Verot, Gateway Charter, Oasis and DeSoto County — winning it all isn’t out of the question.
6. Port Charlotte (3-5, No. 246 in FL) — The Pirates are the area’s youngest team and likely will only get better as the season goes on.
Beating the teams at the top of its district like Lake Wales (9-2, No. 24 in FL) and Hardee (3-2, No. 53 in FL), though, might be too much of an ask for this inexperienced Lady Pirates squad.
Beating a different district foe like Sebring (3-2, No. 191 in FL), Bayshore (3-2, No. 353 in FL), or Booker (0-6, No. 511 in FL) along the way would provide some momentum to build on.
