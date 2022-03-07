We’re already a couple of weeks into the high school softball season, but there may be more questions than answers at this point.
As of now, no one can beat undefeated Venice, even though it took extras for the Indians to beat North Port.
Four days later, though, the Bobcats were bested by Venice again, but this time it took just five innings in an 11-1 finish.
Other area teams, like Charlotte, DeSoto County, Lemon Bay and Port Charlotte, have had up-and-down starts, but each has flashed promise even in losses.
Take the Lady Tarpons’ 7-6 extra-innings loss to Lakewood Ranch — the No. 3 team in the nation — or a pair of one-run Mantas losses to a pair of quality opponents in Bishop Verot and Riverview.
It’s too early to call any team a lock for their district, and definitely too early to say any team can’t compete.
It’s never too early, however, for some power rankings.
Here’s how the Power 6 shakes out in the first rankings of the ’22 season:
1. Venice (6-0): Where else could the only undefeated team be ranked?
It hasn’t been the smoothest trip to 6-0 for the Lady Indians — who also had an undefeated preseason — but depth and experience at key positions could mean this is no fluke.
Venice returned both of its starting pitchers from last season in Micaela Hartman and Karsyn Rutherford while also bringing back senior catcher Taylor Halback and senior shortstop Bri Weimer.
That core group, along with some freshmen standouts like KK Smith and Riley Sullivan, has led Venice to three mercy-rule wins — over Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay and North Port — along with one-run wins over Riverview and the Bobcats.
The Indians’ perfect record will be put to the test this week against Sarasota and in a Spring Break tournament in Jupiter.
2. Charlotte (2-2): If the Lady Tarpons held on to beat Lakewood Ranch, it would have been one of the program’s best wins in years.
The fact that Charlotte came so close to winning, and has beaten Mariner and Palmetto already, bodes well for the remainder of the season.
Charlotte returned several key position players like Jasmine Jones, Mia Flores, Kassidy Hopper, Amber Chumley, Faith Wharton and Lexi Fitzgerald.
However, the Tarpon lost a pair of senior pitchers in Laci Hendrickson and Dylan Anthony, and will have to rely on Flores and Chumley as the only returners with experience.
Charlotte will play a pair of area teams this week in North Port and Port Charlotte as it tries to remain ranked ahead of both.
3. Lemon Bay (2-3): If not for a pair of one-run losses, the Lady Mantas could be another sport higher on this list.
Aside from those losses to Riverview and Bishop Verot — a pair of quality teams — Lemon Bay has mashed a pair of opponents into submission, beating Bonita Springs, 14-7, and Cape Coral, 15-0.
The only game in which Lemon Bay was decidedly beaten was in a 10-0 loss to Venice, which won’t help the Mantas in the rankings down the road.
Lemon Bay will have a couple of chances to showcase its explosive offense this week as it hosts Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday night at 6 and travels to play Bradenton Christian on Thursday.
4. Port Charlotte (2-3): The Lady Pirates couldn’t have had a much more encouraging start to the season.
Port Charlotte opened 2-0 after beating DeSoto County, 17-15, and North Port, 3-2, but have taken three straight tough losses — to Venice, Sebring and Evangelical Christian — since that winning start.
Some key returners — like Mickey Coslor, Alexis Puga, Emma Jurisko and Gia Greaves — along with freshmen additions Dava Hoffer and Jaylin Pinedo have given the Pirates enough talent and depth to be a dangerous opponent for most area teams.
5. DeSoto County (3-2): It’s hard to get a sense of how good the Lady Bulldogs are, but they definitely look fun to watch.
One side has scored at least 13 runs in all five of DeSoto County’s games, including a 19-0 win over Booker, a 17-0 win over Bayshore and a 24-5 win over Community Christian.
In its losses, DeSoto fell short, 17-15, to Port Charlotte, and managed just two hits in a 13-0 loss to Hardee.
A three-game road trip this week against Port Charlotte, Southeast and Mulberry should reveal more of who the Bulldogs really are this season.
6. North Port (1-3): It’s tough to rank the Lady Bobcats sixth, but the record is what it is at this point.
Some tough scheduling — Venice twice already — and a pair of one-run losses — to the Indians and Pirates — have made it hard to judge North Port early, especially when it blew out Lehigh, 13-3, in its other game.
Experienced contributors like Kaedyn Stoltzfus, Jewelie Vanderkous, Jasime Rachal and Donnea Allen could help turn around the Bobcats into a winning team.
The schedule, however, won’t get much easier this week with home games against Charlotte and North Fort Myers.
