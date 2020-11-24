The coronavirus nearly wiped out high school sports this fall, but instead, area athletes managed to navigate a slightly different type of season and find a way to continue pursuing their dreams.
At this point, only the Venice High football team remains standing from the fall season -- with the Indians set to play at Homestead in the regional semifinal on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Our area had cross country runners, golfers and swimmers win district and regional titles, going all the way to their respective state tournaments.
There were bitter rivalries settled on the field, old records broken and many memories made for athletes to remember fondly.
Here's some of the best ones:
Charlotte beats Port Charlotte on a last-minute field goal
The Pirates appeared to have the upper-hand early on the Tarpons, jumping out to a 20-7 lead that they took into halftime.
However, Charlotte quarterback John Busha led a furious comeback that ended in a 28-yard field goal sailing through the uprights off the foot of Tyler Amaral with seconds to spare — giving the Tarpons the 31-28 win and pushing their lead in the series to 35-5.
Teijelo, Wadsworth, Collins run at states
Alberto Teijelo won both his district and regional race, setting personal records along the way that peaked with a 15:49.57 to win regionals.
Aleecia Collins also advanced to the state meet, finishing second in her region with a 19:47.95.
Tyler Wadsworth led Port Charlotte all year, winning the district meet and turning in a 16:33.15 to finish fourth in regionals.
Lemon Bay football wins first playoff game in 17 years
The Lemon Bay football team shocked many by winning its final three games after an 0-7 start to make the 2019 playoffs. This year, however, it was no shock to see the Mantas playing into November as they won eight straight games in dominating fashion after dropping the season-opener.
Fueled by a high-octane offense that included running back Jason Hogan (20 touchdowns) and dual-threat quarterback Austin Andrle, Lemon Bay won most of its games by 30 points or more.
That was the case in a first-round playoff game against Lake Placid as they ran all over the Dragons for a 42-6 win — their first playoff victory since 2003.
Port Charlotte boys golf makes it 3 straight trips to states
The Pirates barely had enough players to field a team this year, but it didn’t matter much as they kept their winning traditions alive.
Port Charlotte again won the county championship, district tournament and placed third in regionals to advance to the state tournament.
Playing without the 2019 Sun Boys Golfer of the Year Marc Kaneko-Fujii (graduation), Eddie Lainhart and Zach Starkey — along with Stephen Lomski, Caleb Campos and Jeffrey Vivian — stepped up to make up for the loss.
Venice swim wins district again, competes at states
Despite getting in only a couple of meets due to the pandemic, the Venice High swim team didn't miss a beat this year as the boys and girls teams both won their district for the sixth straight season.
Amadeusz Knop and Sarah Sensenbrenner each won individual district titles in the 100 backstroke and Sensenbrenner teamed up with Ella Marlow, Lara Oktay and Hannah Hardin to win the 400-free relay.
Coming out of regionals, Venice had 20 swimmers advance to the state tournament, where the boys finished in seventh and the girls finished in 13th.
Port Charlotte volleyball knocks off Barron Collier
Playing in a win-or-go-home regional semifinal match at 17-0 Barron Collier, the Lady Pirates needed a big performance.
They got just that from Azyah Dailey (32 kills, 21 digs), Laticia Nina (19 digs, 10 kills, 4 assists) and Laela Price (18 digs, 46 assists) as they pulled out a five-set thriller (19-25, 25-16, 26-24, 22-25, 15-13).
“I really think that’s the five best sets we’ve played,” coach Christine Burkhart said after the game. “I feel like we could have closed out in the fourth, but that was just nerves.”
Colin Blazek takes over as Venice QB
Colin Blazek had never started a high school varsity football game before deciding to take a chance on Venice this fall for his senior season. He knew coming in that the Indians had a quarterback in Steffan Johnson, who had just helped the Indians reach the 7A state semifinal.
Undeterred, Blazek came to compete. Despite only spending two weeks practicing with the team, Blazek found himself playing against IMG Academy in the first half of Venice’s first game.
Though he couldn’t spark an Indians’ comeback, he showed coach John Peacock all he needed to name him the starter.
Since then, Blazek has been a big reason why Venice is 10-3, ranked as the No. 20 team in the state and still playing football.
In 11 games he has completed 150-of-254 for 2,075 yards and 25 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He recently received his first Division-I offer from Ball State.
Local athletes sign to play college sports
The coronavirus had a wide-ranging effect on athletics this year, and one area of concern for student-athletes was recruiting.
Most athletes couldn’t visit their college of choice and some were deprived of recruiting opportunities due to scouts being grounded.
Still, however, athletes found a way to make it work.
Early National Signing Day arrived earlier this month and several local athletes announced their commitments, including: Azyah Dailey (Clemson volleyball), Alicia Kowalski (U Tampa volleyball), Madyson Ratliff (Warner basketball), Michael Robertson (UF baseball), Kayleigh Roper (Michigan State softball), Connor O’Sullivan (Stetson baseball), Becka Mellor (Barry softball), Halle Moore (Bryant swim), Ashleigh Miller (East Central U volleyball) and Dylan Anthony (Stetson softball).
North Port boys golf team breaks scoring record
The Bobcats boys golfers had one of their best seasons to date in 2020 — breaking a team scoring record and sending freshman CJ Kemble to the regional tournament.
Kemble was a big reason that North Port was able to shoot a 158 to beat Lemon Bay by 33 strokes. He shot a 38 that day, but his teammates came to play, too, with Austin Harrelson shooting a 38 as well and Stefan Iwasiw carding a 39.
Bremer returns to lead DeSoto County volleyball
After leading the Bulldogs deep into the playoffs for several years, Dave Bremer came back to coach them once again this year.
He led the team to a 12-10 record and a regional appearance after losing the district final to LaBelle.
