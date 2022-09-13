_CGB0018.jpg

Charlotte’s John Gamble goes up over Mariner’s Zach Everly for a slam dunk during a regional playoff game at Charlotte High School this past spring. Charlotte will return to Class 6A for the upcoming season.

 SUN PHOTO BY Chris Blake

The Florida High School Activities Association (FHSAA) on Tuesday released district assignments for the winter sports season.

The only significant shifts affecting area teams involved Charlotte and Port Charlotte, who each moved up a class in multiple sports in an expected move.


