Lemon Bay High announced its second Athletic Hall of Fame class this week, with plans to induct the six individuals and two teams on Sept. 30 during halftime of the Manta Rays’ football game against DeSoto County.
Tom Catanzarite, the Manta Rays’ long-time basketball coach and athletic director, leads the group of individuals. Also named were student-athletes Brian Almeida, Jeremy Pearson, Jeff Ragan and Shanaka Weerasooriya.
“Coach Cat” as he was known, was the head boys’ basketball coach at Lemon Bay for 29 years, totaling more than 400 wins and three district championships as well as a regional title. He was instrumental in the founding of the Englewood Youth Basketball Club and ran summer camps for Englewood youth.
He also was the Manta Rays’ athletic director for more than 25 years. A long-time FIAAA member, Cantanzarite served on its board of directors and is a past president.
Here’s a closer look at the honorees:
Brian Almeida (2000): A two-time letter winner in football, and three-time letter winner in baseball. He was a member of the 2000 All-State team, the USA Today All-USA baseball team for Florida, and the Sun Herald Player of the year. He went on to play at the University of Florida and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves.
Jeremy Pearson (1989): A four-time letter winner in weightlifting and three-time letter winner in both football and track, Pearson also earned a letter in wrestling. He was a two-time state champion in weightlifting and held the state record for clean-and-jerk. He was also a two-time medalist in track and field with a fourth place in shot put and a fifth in discus.
Jeff Ragan (1995): A four-time letter winner cross country and wrestling as well as a two-time letter winner in both swimming and track and field. As a wrestler, he was two-time state champion, three-time finalist and was named outstanding wrestler in all classes for the state of Florida. He won every match during his senior year by pin. He was also a state qualifier in cross country and swimming. Ragan went on to become an All-American at Oklahoma State, and is currently coaching wrestling in Georgia.
Shanaka Weerasooriya (1991): A three-time letter winner in basketball and tennis, Weerasooriya was also the MVP of both teams. He was a member of the All-State basketball team and continues to hold several school records, including lead scorer, points in a season, points per game and career 3-point shots. He went on to play basketball at Florida Southern. He also founded the 6th Man Basketball Boosters Club.
Tom Dignam: Entering the Hall as the annual Community Support inductee, Dignam was a founding community member who helped create the school. Dignam helped to physically build the first football concession stand and supported all of Lemon Bay’s athletic programs. He has continues his support at the high school throughout the years.
The 1997 and 1997 state champion wrestling teams are to be inducted as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.