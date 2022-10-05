Indians football

The Venice football team is itching to get back to its season after missing two weeks due to Hurricane Ian. 

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

Prep sports in our area took the first step toward getting back on schedule when Sarasota County Schools announced a plan for return to athletics on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, schools in Charlotte and DeSoto Counties continue to stand still.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments