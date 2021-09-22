It’s hard to stay familiar with the names to know in area high school sports.
Often by the time someone establishes themselves it’s nearly time to graduate and move on to other ambitions.
Some, however, make it clear early on just how special they are.
That’s already happening in our area despite the fall sports season being just one month old — as the new era of area athletes begin to make themselves known.
There’s sure to be more names added to the list in the coming months, but as of now, here’s who’s standing out through the first month:
Football
Landon Spanninger, Lemon Bay sophomore
This two-way player made himself known in the spring game when he recorded a sack on defense and scored a rushing touchdown on offense.
Despite being a second or third option at running back, the 6-foot-1, 213-pound Spanninger accounted for 116 yards from scrimmage in the win over DeSoto County on Saturday — showcasing his big-play potential on a 67-yard catch and run to set up a touchdown.
Seven Bullock, Charlotte freshman
It’s one thing for a freshman to start for the varsity team at Charlotte High, but it’s another feat altogether to become a top receiving option, too.
Bullock leads Tarpons receivers with nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. When the team was trailing Dunbar last Thursday, it targeted Bullock often as he caught four passes for 51 yards and a score.
Edd Guerrier, Port Charlotte sophomore
Anyone who watched the fourth quarter of Pirates blowout wins last year is familiar with Guerrier.
The electric running back is tough between the tackles and dangerous in space. He’s been the Pirates' top offensive weapon so far — rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries while also turning 10 receptions into 121 yards.
Guerrier’s breakout game came in a win at Southeast in which he accounted for 145 yards from scrimmage, including an 83-yard run that set up his own 1-yard touchdown run.
Volleyball
Brighton Ferguson, Venice freshman
Despite being just a freshman, Ferguson is plenty familiar with the Venice volleyball program — watching her sister, senior Ireland Ferguson, develop as an Indian over the past three years.
Along with earning the starting libero position, Ferguson has shown great on-court chemistry with her teammates and a veteran-like poise.
“We have a great back row passing with the two Ferguson girls,” Venice volleyball coach Brian Wheatley said. “(Brighton) is just ridiculous for a freshman.”
Charley Goberville, Venice freshman
Another freshman starter for a 10-3 Venice team, Goberville has been a much needed threat at outside hitter.
Though the Indians rely on their middle hitters to produce offense, Goberville has provided balance — firing shots from the outside to keep defenders on their toes.
Goberville has already recorded double-digit kills multiple times this season.
Ocean Roth, Lemon Bay sophomore
Lemon Bay has won nine straight games to open the season and Roth has played a big part.
The 5-foot-8 sophomore has the third-most kills (61), along with the third-most digs (92) — already posting matches with double-digit kills.
Golf
John Piroli and Harrison Adams, Venice sophomores
Both Piroli and Adams have been standout players for the Indians and nearly impossible to separate so far.
Each player has broken 80 on 18-holes and has broken 40 in 9-holes this season while leading Venice out to a strong start that includes wins over Lemon Bay and Riverview.
Hayli Snaer, Venice sophomore
The Venice girls golf team was already the area’s strongest group in 2020, but it looks like it’s only gotten better this season with the addition of Snaer, who missed last season due to injury.
The talented sophomore has already led Venice in scoring this season, shooting a team-low 78 at the Crutchfield-Hawkins Invitational earlier this week.
Marquez Angeles, DeSoto County freshman
It didn’t take Angeles long to establish himself as the best Bulldogs golfer.
The freshman has led his team in every match and even shot a one-under 35 earlier this season and a five-over 77 this week at the Crutchfield-Hawkins Invitational — showing he’s not only able to shoot low, but can do it consistently, too.
Cross Country and Swimming
Brenda Smith, North Port sophomore runner
The younger sister of former Bobcats standout runner Joseph Smith, Brenda is already off to a great start of her own this season — finishing 22nd overall at the North Port Invitational this past weekend.
Zoe Schwartz, Charlotte freshman swimmer
Schwartz is in her first month of competitive high school swimming, but she’s already winning events. The freshman has won the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke events multiple times early this season.
Robert Trapp, Charlotte sophomore swimmer
Trapp is establishing himself as an exceptional long distance swimmer in the area. The sophomore is already winning 200 and 500 meter freestyle events.
