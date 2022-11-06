Four local swimmers advanced to the Class 2A state meet over the weekend with strong performances at the Region 2A-4 meet in Jensen Beach.
Lemon Bay will be represented by Becket Koss and Ben Hoang in a total of three individual events. Meanwhile, Tonio Hensel and Caroline Aylward will carry the Port Charlotte banner after each qualified in a pair of events.
Koss had the area’s best performance of the weekend, winning the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.58 seconds, tops in all of Class 2A. He also finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.52. He enters the state meet with the fourth-best overall time in that event.
Ben Hoang finished seventh in the 100 backstroke, but the regional competition was stout enough for him to reach state, anyway, with his time of 57.22.
The Mantas’ 200 freestyle relay team of Koss, Hoang, Matthew Sacco and Patrick Hooper will also compete at the state meet after a seventh-place finish at region.
Hensel won the 100 breaststroke at regionals with a time of 1:00.94. It was the state’s sixth-best qualifying time. He also took second in the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 1:44.13.
Aylward had a pair of sixth-place finishes in the region’s 50 and 100 freestyle events.
The boys’ 200 medley relay quartet of Hensel, Mason Drumm, Nick Moya and Zack Moya also qualified with a sixth-place showing.
The Class 2A state meet will be at Sailfish Splashpark and Aquatic Center in Stuart on Saturday.
