Four local swimmers advanced to the Class 2A state meet over the weekend with strong performances at the Region 2A-4 meet in Jensen Beach.

Lemon Bay will be represented by Becket Koss and Ben Hoang in a total of three individual events. Meanwhile, Tonio Hensel and Caroline Aylward will carry the Port Charlotte banner after each qualified in a pair of events.


