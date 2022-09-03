PORT CHARLOTTE – The Port Charlotte boys and girls played host to the Pirate Invitational on Saturday at Centennial Park and made the most of home waters.
Both Pirate teams finished second in the seven-team meet that included area teams North Port and Lemon Bay.
Cape Coral won on both sides. Lemon Bay tied Port Charlotte for second in the boys' competition and was fourth among girls. North Port was fifth in boys, seventh in girls.
Here’s a rundown of each area school’s top performances:
PORT CHARLOTTE
Carolina Aylward factored into all four of the Pirates’ top-two finishes. She won the 50 and 100 freestyle races and swam the opening legs of the second-place 200 and 400 free relay teams. She was joined on those relays by Ariana Sierra, Ariesi Sierra and Paige Burke.
Tony Hensel picked up where he left off last season by dominating the 500 freestyle and 100 breastroke events. He also swam the third leg of the Pirates’ second-place 400 free relay team. Mason Drumm, Nicholas Moya and Zack Moya rounded out that quartet.
Moya placed second in the 200 free.
LEMON BAY
One of the area’s top swimmers a year ago, Becket Koss showed out on Saturday for the Mantas.
Koss won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. He swam the anchor leg of the winning 200 free relay, following Ben Hoang, Patrick Hooper and Jack Giard and combined with Hoang, Hooper and Roberto Leo to lead the Mantas to a second-place showing in the 200 medley relay.
Hoang won the 100 backstroke.
On the girls’ side, Cassandra Heeg won the 100 butterfly. She joined Monica Heeg, Alisha Bishop and Leandra Allbrook on the Mantas’ 200 medley relay squad, which finished second.
NORTH PORT
Joshua Kemp had a good day, winning the 200 medley and finishing second in the 100 butterfly.
