FORT MYERS – For a time, it appeared Bishop Verot was going to make quick work of the Lemon Bay boys tennis team in their Class 2A region final.
The No. 1 doubles team of Stevie Ethier and Hunter Andres had been dismantled. The No. 2 doubles duo of Billy Rand and Gray Louder was outlasted and Ethier had been bested again at No. 1 singles.
Four singles matches remained.
Lemon Bay needed to win all four.
They won all four.
It all came down to Andres and his battle against Bishop Verot’s Kevin Johns at No. 2 singles. As the two battled, Rand, Lowder and Caleb Hutcherson won their singles matches and the crowd that had been scattered across the Three Oaks Tennis Complex came together to watch Andres and Johns pound away at each other.
Andres took the first set 6-2, but Johns put up a battle in the second set, forcing a tiebreak. Andres fell behind, caught up at 6-6, then rattled off the next two points to win the tiebreak, 8-6.
With that, the Mantas ran onto the court to celebrate their region title with Andres and coach Seamus McCarthy.
With the 4-3 team win, McCarthy said Lemon Bay is returning to the state championships for the first time since 2007.
“This was tough, all around, just behind down 3-0 right away was really tough,” McCarthy said. “These guys, they did what they’ve been doing all year – pulling out tough matches and winning.”
Andres knew the exact moment he knew it was all going to come down to him.
“Probably the second we started,” he said. “Stevie went down and that was three points already. We kind of went in thinking that because he lost to that guy last time, too, so we were already looking at that.”
Brackets have yet to be settled, but Lemon Bay will head to the Orlando area next Wednesday for the Class 2A state championship at Red Bug Lake Park in Seminole County.
It has been a wild and slightly unexpected ride, McCarthy said. Coming into the season, he knew his young team had the potential to make some postseason noise. He just didn’t know how much.
“I was hoping for a district title and to be competing for a regional title,” he said. “But this was way, way more than I expected for such a young team. It’s just looking up from here now, no matter how it goes in states, you know? It’s so exciting.”
The Lemon Bay girls couldn’t quite pull off what would have been an upset against Bishop Verot in their regional final.
The Mantas split their doubles matches, which turned on a tiebreak during the No. 1 match, costing Jordan Shirley and Marie L’Abbe a victory. Bishop Verot won the concurrent No. 5 singles match, meaning Lemon Bay had to win three of their four remaining singles matches.
Avery Shirley won her match at No. 4 singles, but when L’Abbe fell at No. 2, the match came down to Lowder’s battle at No. 3 and Jordan Shirley’s duel with Bishop Verot’s Elizabeth Manibo at No. 1.
Shirley took the first set 6-4, but Manibo roared back with a 6-2, second-set win to force a tiebreak. The two went back and forth early on, but Manibo strung together a few winners to take the tiebreaker 10-6 and close out the match. Lowder’s match went unfinished.
Lemon Bay’s team season came to an end, but Shirley and L’Abbe will still be representing the Manta girls next week at state by virtue of their district doubles title, which earned them an automatic berth.
“We gave them everything,” Lemon Bay girls coach Darrell Roach said. “I really felt hands down that No. 1 doubles when we lost that match tiebreak, that really kind of deflated the chances. So it was tough. We played well and we played better.”
In their first meeting earlier this season, Bishop Verot handed Lemon Bay one of its two regular-season defeats. Roach said that version of the Vikings had not been at full strength when they dispatched Lemon Bay 5-2.
In other words, the Mantas played better this time around against a Bishop Verot team that was at full strength.
“We matched up better than the first time with them and they were more full-strength this time,” Roach said. “I mean, we could have won it, we could have won. So it was a great match and we’re still going to Orlando with the No. 1 doubles.”
