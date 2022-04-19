ENGLEWOOD – There are no seniors on the Lemon Bay boys tennis team. The No. 1 singles player is a freshman. The No. 1 doubles team pairs that freshman with a sophomore.
A rebuild? No.
A region title contender? Yes.
Fresh off a perfect, 21-point performance en route to a district title this past week, the youthful Manta Rays on Tuesday blitzed Estero, 7-0, to win their region semifinal and advance to Thursday’s region title match at Bishop Verot.
Meanwhile, the Manta Ray girls survived a scare from Estero, advancing to the region final with a 4-3 victory. They, too, will travel to Bishop Verot on Thursday.
At the heart of the rout was freshman Stevie Ethier and sophomore Hunter Andres. The two long-time friends won their singles matches with ease after pairing up for a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles.
“Yes and no,” Andres said when asked if he thought the Mantas would dispatch Estero with such ease. “We knew that we’d probably win, but we didn’t expect them to be as off as they were. Their (No. 1) is really good, but I think we did a good job in our doubles and did a good job throughout our lineup.”
The day began with the two doubles matches. There, Ethier and Andres sized up Estero’s John Brodeur and Evan Combs. After a battle in the first set, Ethier and Andres found their stride and cruised in the second.
Though this season is their first together on the Mantas’ squad, Ethier and Andres have been playing tennis together for years.
“It’s been really fun. We’ve been playing together for around, like, three or four years now and we’ve been friends for six years now,” Andres said. “He’s been playing all his life, I’ve been playing all my life, so it’s just been really easy for us to get along and we play every Saturday together.”
Mantas coach Seamus McCarthy expected great things from the Mantas this season, since even though there would be no seniors on this year’s team, the Mantas were only losing one player from last year’s squad and replacing that person with Ethier, a plug-and-play No. 1.
“I had an open mind,” McCarthy said. “I had heard a lot about Stevie from the other guys who would play with him a lot, so I was excited to see him get out there and he’s everything they said he was going to be.”
The Mantas improved to 12-1 on the season with the win. As dominant as their top two players can be, the team’s overall depth has provided its share of dividends. Billy Rand, Gray Lowder and Caleb Hutcherson each won their matches in straight sets. As a group, the Mantas’ singles dropped just seven games.
Rand and Lowder paired up at No. 2 doubles to dismiss Estero, 6-1, 6-0.
“That helps out a lot. That’s what held us back last year,” McCarthy said. “We weren’t as deep as we are this year. We’ve got a lot of guys in the lower (seeds) who have just been doing outstanding this year. The thing is, your No. 5 point counts just as much as your No. 1.”
Depth was the key to victory for the Lemon Bay girls as well.
Estero’s Lily Hinders and Meghan Lay defeated Lemon Bay’s No. 1 doubles duo of Jordan Shirley and Marie L’Abbe, 6-4, 6-4. The Mantas forged a doubles split when Rosey Lowder and Avery Shirley defeated Kate Mackie and Sydney Ramsey 6-4, 6-0.
That split meant Lemon Bay needed three wins in singles play to advance and that it would likely come down to the Mantas’ Nos. 3, 4 and 5 players.
Indeed, that is the way it played out. Hinders defeated Jordan Shirley at No. 1 while L’Abbe fell to Lay at No. 2.
The tide began to turn with Lowder’s 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 3, and shortly after L’Abbe’s defeat was official, Avery Shirley won her No. 4 match 6-3, 6-1 to knot the team score at 3-3.
All eyes were then turned upon Mantas No. 5, Fabiana Artigas and the senior did not disappoint. Artigas outlasted Ramsey 6-2, 7-6 (5) to clinch the match.
