VENICE — Nika DeLong knew she had to play fast if she wanted her match to count in the regional final on Thursday afternoon.
The Venice High girls tennis player had an idea that the Lady Indians would not only beat Gulf Coast, but probably wouldn’t need each match to win, either.
Already leading, 2-0, through doubles play, the sophomore No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles player defeated her opponent swiftly, 6-0, 6-0, with no celebration, extended breaks, or disputed calls on the way to a 4-0 Indians win at the Venice High tennis courts.
“I wanted to beat the rest of my team, actually. That was my goal,” said DeLong, who was the first – by 15 minutes – to win her singles match. “I was constantly looking around, seeing what everyone else’s score was because I wanted to be the first off.
“The satisfaction of finishing your match is always nice, and knowing that you actually won. It’s just another competition.”
After defeating Gulf Coast twice in the regular season and outscoring the Sharks 20-12 in the district tournament last week, Venice had plenty of reason to believe it would win once more.
When the Sharks showed up without their usual No. 3 and No. 5 players, the Indians pounced on the opportunity.
Venice’s No. 1 doubles tandem of Nicole Cierniak and Mikayla Faure won, 6-2, 6-2, while its No. 2 doubles team of Christine Wu and DeLong also won, 6-0, 6-3.
With the Indians needing just two victories out of five singles matches, the race to secure the final points began.
Though DeLong had no trouble closing out her singles win, it didn’t start as smoothly for Venice No. 5 player Adela Piskor.
Piskor dropped the first game of her first set, but wasn’t fazed as she went on to win 12 of the next 13 games — closing out the final point, 6-1, 6-1 before her other teammates could finish.
“I usually have trouble with the first game in the first set. It’s kind of a pattern I have, which I hate to say,” Piskor said. “I never let it get to my head. I just take it as a warm-up. ...
"I knew that my last game of the last set would be trouble, just closing it out. There were nerves, knowing that time is ticking, but I managed to do it.”
At the time of Piskor’s win, each of the remaining Indians — Cierniak, Faure and Wu — were each up a set and closing in on victories of their own.
As Piskor secured her victory, those teammates paused play and looked around at each other, unsure if they had officially won.
“Do you want to keep playing?” Fill-in coach and local tennis pro Matt Liverman called out.
“There’s no point,” Cierniak answered back before jogging over to join her teammates. “We’re going to states!”
The 4A state tournament will begin at 8 a.m. each day from April 27-29 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs.
“We’ll be facing teams from all over the state, especially from Orlando and Miami,” said Venice coach Wayne Robertson, who was with the boys team in Naples on Thursday. “They’ll be tough competition. I feel like all eight teams are going to be solid.
“We really have to be ready to play. Getting a good start in doubles is essential, and bringing the same level of intensity to every match is so important.”
Boys team bows out
The Venice High boys tennis team lost, 4-1, in the regional final at Gulf Coast High School on Thursday afternoon — ending the team’s season.
The Indians were facing the Sharks for a fifth time after also seeing them twice in the regular season, the district tournament and a district championship tiebreaker.
Venice’s No. 1 doubles team of Charlie Siddons and Seth Neitlich won, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), for the team’s only point. The Indians had chances to win points at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles as Neitlich and Bryan Cierniak each fell, 6-3, 6-4.
“Seth played a tough match at No. 2 and it was really close,” Robertson said. “Bryan was down early, but came back to put some pressure on. There were good battles across the board.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that us and Gulf Coast are the two best teams in the district.”
Siddons and Neitlich will continue on to the state tournament to play as a doubles team in 4A competition.
