VENICE — It went without saying who the boys 4x100 relay team would be at Venice High this season.
Keyon Sears, Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt and Elliot Washington II aren’t just the school’s fastest athletes, they’re also close friends who thrive off competition.
That was evident this past fall as the Indians won the Class 8A football state championship with each of them on the field, and that winning mentality has carried over to the track.
The 4x100 relay team broke the school record twice, most recently at regionals. The quartet ran it in 41.5 seconds to finish first, two weeks after finishing first at districts.
This evening at 7:25 p.m. at the Percy Beard Track at the University of Florida, they’ll have one more chance to compete in the Class 4A state championships.
“We’re planning on breaking the (school) record for a third time,” Sears said of his thoughts about states. “We’ve been trying to break the record every time we run. Last year when we broke the record, it was the best time in 15 years, so this year, we wanted that record bad.
“We’re always trying to improve our times and break records.”
Last season, Sears, Platt, Washington II and Steffan Johnson were also a record-breaking team that finished first in districts. However, Johnson, a senior, was suspended from athletics before regionals and Weston took his place — setting up this year’s version of the team.
“I saw them run last year, and knew they were going to be very good,” said first-year boys track coach Charlie Powell, who was with the team as a volunteer assistant last season. “You see it in football, too. They outrun a lot of people on the football field. …
“They’re all within three-tenths of a second of each other. They don’t live together, but it almost feels like that because of how much time they spend together.”
This season, it didn’t take long for the quartet to get off to a record-breaking pace.
After finishing second with a 42.93 time at the season-opening North Port Bobcat Relays (Feb. 25), the team finished first at the Sarasota Booker Track Invitational (March 4), the North Port Invitational (March 10), the Sarasota County Championship (April 11) and Venice’s home tri-meet to end the regular season on April 15.
Towards the end, Washington II had an idea that took the group to another level.
“I kinda changed the order up for these last few races,” said Washington II, who is the undisputed fastest among the four runners. “I used to be the first leg. It was holding up fine, but making this switch has allowed us to be so much more successful.”
There have been immeasurable benefits for these four friends competing together on the track. Along with well-timed chemistry on baton handoffs, it’s easy to stay entertained at long, hot meets with friends always nearby.
And it doesn’t hurt that they are more than comfortable criticizing and pushing each other, too.
“When we’re tired, we keep going for our brothers because we want to win just as bad as they do for them,” Weston said.
“When we do the hand-offs, we really trust each other, too,” Weston continued. “Even if a team is faster than us, we still think we can beat them because we know each other and we trust each other. We always think we’re gonna win.”
Though Venice hasn’t had trouble placing with its 4x100 relay team all season, that might not be the case this weekend in Gainesville.
The Indians are ranked third in the state — behind Seminole and Columbus — in the relay, but are within reach of both teams. The group’s record run of 41.54 seconds is just .32 seconds behind Columbus and .60 behind Seminole.
And after all the times these four Indians have already won, there’s no telling them that they don’t have a chance to close the gap.
“We’re really trying to make the most of what high school is,” Platt said of him and his ultra-competitive teammates. “Winning a state championship in football, then the 4x100 is all the football team breaking records and going to states. It’s definitely big.
“All I want is to win a 4x100 relay championship. All we have to do is execute, and we should.”
Francolini, Williams going to states
Venice will be well-represented at the championships.
Along with the 4x100 relay team, Alyson Francolini (pole vault) and Brian Williams (800 meters) will also compete at states after strong performances at last weekend’s regional meet.
Francolini finished third with a top mark of 3.30 meters. Williams finished fourth with a time of 1:57.42.
Aside from the relay, Sears (high jump), Platt (200 meters) and Washington II (100 meters) will each compete individually, too.
Check back in the next issue of the Venice Gondolier to see how these athletes do at states.
