PUNTA GORDA – Volleyball is back in Charlotte County, and no one is more excited than the players themselves, especially the seniors.
With the postseason around the corner, Saturday’s tri-match between Charlotte, Port Charlotte, and Lemon Bay was the perfect end to the regular season.
High-energy volleyball was on display and cross-county relationships between seniors took center stage. Though many didn’t attend high school together, they did cross paths, growing up with each other, and forming some strong friendships.
Throughout the morning and afternoon, the three schools put their rivalries aside and celebrated. It was a combined senior day for Lemon Bay, Charlotte, and Port Charlotte with 16 seniors being recognized: 8 Tarpons, 7 Pirates, and one Manta Ray.
As the seniors walked out with their families and hugged coaches and teammates, there were many smiles and even tears on the athletes’ faces. Given the fact the teams didn’t know if they would be able to finish their season until six days ago, Saturday’s event was priceless.
“During the hurricane, it was pretty stressful, just a lot going on with everyone,” Port Charlotte’s Morgan Willis said. “Being able to come back out was a high for everyone. Charlotte being nice enough to let us have our senior night here is pretty awesome too, being rival schools. We grew up with all of these girls, so it is pretty cool being here and combining our senior nights together.”
Willis said she has been looking forward to her own senior night since she was a freshman and now that it is her turn, she was happy to share it with some special people.
“My setter (Tyler Evans) we have been friends for 13 years, so it was pretty cool that were doing this together,” Willis said. “Rylie Waldie, from Charlotte, played with us, so it’s exciting to see her grow.”
Just like Willis, Charlotte’s outside hitter Adaora Edeoga has created some lifelong friendships with players across the bridge. Edeoga said she usually takes photos with Port Charlotte middle hitter Jaylyn Drennon before their matches. While the two may be rivals on the court, that wasn’t always the case.
“Jaylyn and I went to middle school together,” Edeoga said. “We have been friends ever since then. We played volleyball in middle school together, too, and we played club (volleyball) together for like a year.”
The tri-match marked the end of the 2022 regular season for all three teams also will go down as the last time the senior classes will play against each other. At the end of afternoon, it was all love on the court as Mantas, Pirates and Tarpons gathered for a group photo in front of the net that usually divided them.
“We wanted to make it more of a community event than the rivalry match that it usually is.” Edeoga said. “That is why we invited Port Charlotte to have their senior night with us. We hung up their banners. We celebrated them, too.
“It is more about us coming together after this tragic event than us going our separate ways, which we usually do throughout the year,” she continued. “It was really fun to come together (and) do that with them.”
Port Charlotte vs. Lemon Bay
Lemon Bay defeated Port Charlotte in straight sets 2-0 (25-14, 25-21).
Lemon Bay vs. Charlotte
Charlotte defeated Lemon Bay 2-1 (25-15, 21-25, 15-10).
Charlotte vs. Port Charlotte
The Peace River rivals decided to play a standard, best-of-five match. Charlotte defeated Port Charlotte 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-17).
