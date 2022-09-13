With a long week of competition ahead of Charlotte, coach Michelle Dill expected her team to come out fired up on Tuesday against North Port.
The Tarpons met her expections. With its offense rolling from the start, Charlotte swept North Port, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.
The Tarpons combined for 13 aces, a season high for the team. Additionally, Charlotte tallied 28 kills against the Bobcats, with middle hitter Jalynn Gardner leading the way with 11. How was Charlotte able to tally up those kills? As the match proceeded, middle hitter Abigail Willis said she noticed something about North Port’s formation.
“We noticed the line was open,” Willis said.“We were able to hit shots there, where the side was weaker. In some of the back rows, the cross was open, but we were able to hit there.”
North Port coach Jennica Thomas said miscues sank the Bobcats.
“They are definitely a very strong team," she said. "They do a lot of good things over there. We just made a lot of unforced errors that we need to be able to control.”
With both teams set to face each other in the Gene Gorman Invitational this weekend, Thomas knows what the Bobcats need to do in order to prepare.
“We have to have good communication, good discipline on our basics, our foundational skills,” Thomas said.
On the other side, according to Dill, one of the keys to Charlotte’s success was court awareness. Willis said it was a skill the Tarpons worked on during practice Monday and carried over into Tuesday's game.
“A lot of what we worked on last night, placing the ball in spots, setting or even hitting, helped a lot tonight,” Willis said.
Dill said she hopes her team carries those skills over into the rest of the week, with a match against Port Charlotte on Wednesday and the Gene Gorman this weekend.
“Tough serves (are) going to be key going into the tournament,” Dill said. “Just keeping the pressure on a team, their serve receive ... is huge benefit.”
In other volleyball action on Tuesday night, Port Charlotte outlasted Lakewood Ranch in five sets. The Pirates improved to 3-3 on the season while Lakewood Ranch fell to 3-8. Next up for Port Charlotte is a trip to county rival Charlotte on Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
Charlotte 156, Hardee 179: The Tarpon boys put together one of their best rounds in years on Tuesday at Twin Isles Country Club, outdistancing the Wildcats by 23 strokes.
Clay Hayse took medalist honors with a 1-under 35, a personal best. Edwin Feliciano and Miguel Guzman also recorded personal bests with nine-hole totals of 39 and 40, finishing third and fourth overall. Andrew Hynes rounded out the Charlotte scoring with a 42.
