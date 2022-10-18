PUNTA GORDA – Before the Tarpons took the court in their District 6A-11 match, Charlotte head coach Michelle Dill gave her team a message.
“I just told them we really need to stay focused on us,” Dill said. “Just staying in our own rhythm and focusing on our consistency on the court.”
It did not take long for the Tarpons to find that rhythm, as Charlotte defeated Palmetto 25-9, 25-9, 25-9. The Tarpons’ offense stepped on the gas early, with hitters landing kills and servers tallying aces.
The Tigers managed to tie the score five times, but they could not keep up with the Tarpons, who scored a combined 32 kills and 15 aces.
Libero Maddy Wadsworth led the team with seven aces, while outside hitter Emma McGill paced the team with eight kills.
Dill was impressed with her hitters, especially McGill.
“They were being loud,” Dill said. “Emma was just working the line, working the line. Just building their confidence up at the net was a big thing. I always tell them, ‘You have to have confidence up there.’”
McGill said it was just a matter of reading the court.
“They (Palmetto) were not there at all,” McGill said. “They were moving in thinking I was going cross, then I just switched it. There was an open spot the whole time.”
With the win, Charlotte advanced to the district title match where they will play host to either East Bay or Manatee on Thursday.
“We need to be still smart with our plays,” McGill said. “We tend to try to swing all the time, but it’s the spots that are open. We need to play smart, strong, and as a team.”
Though last year’s district title and subsequent run deep into regionals was special, Dill said a repeat this season would be truly unique.
“Last year was awesome winning a district championship,” Dill said. “These girls, it is going to be a little bit different. A little more – I don’t want to say special – but coming off of what we just went through and to win this as a family is really what I want for these girls.
“I want them to see what it is like to become a family, to grow together and battle through what we have been through, and to still be able to come on top.”
