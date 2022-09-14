An electric crowd, powerful kills, long rallies, and 25 ties?
It’s rare for a rivalry game to live up to the hype, but the Peace River Rivalry did not disappoint, as Charlotte defeated Port Charlotte, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-18.
With bragging rights on the line, the two teams knew what was at stake. Charlotte outside hitter Emma McGill said she knew the match would be fierce.
“We always shoot to win against PC,” said the Tarpons’ senior. “It was one of the best games we have played against them since I have been in school.”
With the Pirates’ offense firing early, outside hitter Nygeria Hart was finding success. In the first set alone, Hart tallied six kills. Throughout the set, Hart had some help.
“My libero (Morgan Willis) was telling me where to go,” Hart said. “Where to hit, too. I just listened to her every time, and it always worked.”
From Charlotte coach Michelle Dill’s point of view, Hart was successful because she was hitting around the Charlotte blockers. In the first set, Dill noticed that both Port Charlotte hitters, Hart and Tyler Evans, were giving her team some trouble.
“Nygeria (Hart), their No. 12, she is just a great hitter, and we haven’t played that many teams that have hard outside hitters besides Lemon Bay,” Dill said. “We really needed to focus on closing our block, adjusting to her hits and their other hitter (Tyler Evans).”
Just like Dill, McGill noticed why Hart gave the Tarpons trouble.
“She was hitting over the block,” McGill said. “We came up as blockers, and we are taller than her. We didn’t know she was going to jump higher, and she hit through the block.”
After the first set, Dill placed an emphasis on blocking. She urged her front row to line up with Hart at the net. Down by one set, the Tarpons came out in the second, ready to apply what Dill told them. That adjustment proved to be key, as the Tarpons’ front row found its groove.
Hart noticed that the Tarpons started to change their blocking. While Hart said she tried to hit around the blocks, it did not work. Charlotte posted 16 blocks, with middle hitters Jalynn Gardner and Abigail Willis leading the team with 6 blocks each.
As the Tarpons’ front row went on the offensive at that point and eventually would finish with 53 kills.
In a rivalry game, the emotions are always heightened. Dill said it was a big win for her team.
“It was huge,” Dill said. “It was huge, especially getting this win on home ground, and going into our (Gene Gorman) tournament, it builds a lot of confidence with our team, and to understand what we can do and what we need to work on.”
