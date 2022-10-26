PUNTA GORDA — In a thrilling battle in front of an electric crowd Tuesday, Region 6A-3 top seed Charlotte fought off visiting Wharton in a five-set affair, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 16-14.

The final point came off the hand of Charlotte middle hitter Jalynn Gardner. With the score tied 14-14, a key block from Gardner and outside hitter Brianna Bynoe gave the Tarpons the lead. Needing one point to win, Gardner wanted the ball.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments