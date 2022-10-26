PUNTA GORDA — In a thrilling battle in front of an electric crowd Tuesday, Region 6A-3 top seed Charlotte fought off visiting Wharton in a five-set affair, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 16-14.
The final point came off the hand of Charlotte middle hitter Jalynn Gardner. With the score tied 14-14, a key block from Gardner and outside hitter Brianna Bynoe gave the Tarpons the lead. Needing one point to win, Gardner wanted the ball.
“For the kill,” Gardner said. “I was just like, ‘Alyssa (Bentley) give it to me, I’m ready to put the ball down.’”
That is exactly what Gardner did as she came from the outside and knocked down a kill. Once the ball hit the ground, the Tarpon bench erupted and ran on the court to hug Gardner. In that moment, Gardner said felt on top of the world.
“I was like, ‘we did it,’” Gardener said. “We did it, we were done. We are going to the sweet 16.”
For Gardener’s moment to happen, the Tarpons had to fight throughout the match as the two teams knotted the score 25 times.
For the Wildcats, Mia Saavedra led the attack from the first set, knocking down kills that landed in front of Tarpons. Saavedra proved to be a tough hitter that the Tarpons were not expecting.
In preparation for the match, Charlotte coach Michelle Dill watched video of Wharton. In that film, Saavedra was nowhere to be found. Because of that, the Tarpons needed a few in-game adjustments. Saavedra, who tallied 100 kills heading into the match, landed seven kills in the first set.
“She has a really hard hit,” Dill said of Saavedra. “She can move the ball around line, cross and place the ball right in the middle. She was an overall good hitter.”
With Saavedra leading the way, Wharton won the first set 25-23 and the adjustments began.
“We tried in the first set a different rotation to match up our players with their players,” Dill said. “After we saw (Saavedra) we went back to our other rotation to get it back to kind of normal. What we are used to.”
That change proved critical, as the Tarpons came out rolling in the second set. Charlotte’s hitters got hot and knocked down 13 kills. Charlotte libero Maddy Wadsworth made it a well-rounded effort by digging up the ball to quiet Saavedra and the Wharton attack.
“I noticed I had to step in every time there was no block and everything,” Wadsworth said. “I knew this wasn’t going to be our last game, so I had to lay a body down everywhere, every time.”
Charlotte won the second set and led the whole way during the third. Charlotte went into the fourth set looking to close out the match, but Wharton proved stubborn. The teams knotted the set seven times but after tying the set at 22-22, Wharton scored the final three points to force the fifth set.
In the decisive game, Wharton took an early 3-0 lead but the Tarpons battled back, knocking down 12 kills and that one loud block to win the game.
Charlotte tallied a season-high 59 kills and 159 digs. Wadsworth recorded a season-best 53 digs. In the front row, Charlotte outside hitter Rylee Waldie led the team with 14 kills, and Gardner tallied 12.
With the win, the Tarpons advance to the Region 6A-3 semifinals, where they will play host to No. 4 seed Mitchell on Saturday.
“Now I believe we can do anything,” Wadsworth said. “I know how hard we can fight to finish a game.”
