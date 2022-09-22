Sun preps logo

ARCADIA — The combination of speed, power, and determination pushed Charlotte to a win over DeSoto County on Thursday. The Tarpons defeated the Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.

Heading into the match, both teams were familiar with each other with Charlotte having won two previous meetings. Having found success against the Bulldogs, Charlotte head coach Michelle Dill said that knowledge helped them thrive.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments