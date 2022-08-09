Fresh off a historic season, the Lemon Bay volleyball team is aiming higher.

Last season, the Manta Rays put their program on the map. Their record-breaking year was comprised of a 26-3 record, a district championship, and the highest winning percentage and fewest losses in school history. Lemon Bay started fast, winning their first 13 matches, and never took their foot off the gas.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments