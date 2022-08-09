Fresh off a historic season, the Lemon Bay volleyball team is aiming higher.
Last season, the Manta Rays put their program on the map. Their record-breaking year was comprised of a 26-3 record, a district championship, and the highest winning percentage and fewest losses in school history. Lemon Bay started fast, winning their first 13 matches, and never took their foot off the gas.
The Manta Rays continued to dominate the competition until losing in the Class 4A regional championships.
With a new season comes different challenges, and for Lemon Bay that will be living up to those high expectations. Head coach Patrick Auer said he knew how his team can keep this momentum going.
“Some of the big things we had last year – we had great hitters, great blockers, we had our phenomenal setter that transferred in,” Auer said. “We are just going to stay with that discipline, we are going to have to work on our defense a little bit, our service. We got everybody back, pretty much everybody.”
On this year's roster, the Manta Rays' have three seniors, eight juniors, and one sophomore. Some key returners for the Manta Rays are: Taylor Orris, Ocean Roth and Presley Engelauf all hitters, as well as defensive specialist Rylie Thibideau and setter Lilly Abbott.
After the loss of senior setter Kendall Steinert, Auer said Abbott, who has been a member of the varsity squad since her freshman year and someone Auer has coached even longer, will be taking over as the team's starting setter.
“Lilly was going to step up and be the setter, but then Kendall (Steinert) transferred in, so Kendall took over," Auer said. "Lilly did get some setting time, but she played more back row. I have ultimate confidence in Lilly.”
Lemon Bay's strength this past season was its hitting. Engelauf, a middle hitter, led the team with a 0.390 hitting percentage, averaged 2.7 kills per set, and recorded 50 total blocks. Alongside Engelauf in the middle Orris posted 57 total blocks for the Manta Rays, and led the team in that category.
The third heavy hitter for the Manta Rays last season was outside hitter, Roth. She excelled in all facets of the game, posting 200 total kills, 227 digs and 276 serving aces. With core hitters returning this season, Auer knows the key to this season will be improving its receiving while also replacing Steinert's innate setting ability.
“It’s gonna start with our setters, our passers gotta get their setters a good set,” Auer said. “If Lilly (Abbott) can set them, which she is pretty good at, our hitters can adjust to them. They are gonna hit the ball, so we’re gonna keep doing that. Keep hitting, and keep blocking. That's two things we have to do. If we can’t do that, then we are going to struggle.”
To ensure the Manta Rays continue dominating the net, Auer said he is rotating the hitters to play all three positions in case of injuries.
Lemon Bay's success this past season caught the area's attention. Auer said other high schools have been calling, looking to set up a match. Among them: Gulf Coast, Venice, Berkeley Prep, Cardinal Mooney, and Lakewood Ranch.
To make room on the schedule, many of the schools the Manta Rays would face twice a year, will only appear once.
In addition to winning districts again this season, Auer said he is hoping for a rematch with Academy of the Holy Names, the team that defeated Lemon Bay last season, 3-1, in the regional finals of the Class 4A State Championship.
“That’s our goal,” Auer said. “To get to regionals, win regions, and then go from there.”
LEMON BAY MANTA RAYS
Coach: Patrick Auer
2021 record: 26-3
Key players lost: Kendall Steinert, Gabriela Crespo, Brooke Andrews, Elexis Lamparello
Key returning players: Rylie Thibideau, Taylor Orris, Presley Engelauf, Ocean Roth
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 23: Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25: at North Port, 7 p.m.
Aug. 30: SW Florida Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1: at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Parrish Community, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7: Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8: DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Sept 15: Barron Collier, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: North Port, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23-24: Tournament-a
Sept. 27: at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29: Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Cardinal Mooney, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Sarasota, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Venice, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: at Berkely Prep, 6 p.m.
a-Academy of Holy Names tournament
