NORTH PORT – DeSoto County head coach David Bremer knew their game against North Port was going to be tough.
It was,
DeSoto and North Port battled from start to finish in a match that went the distance before the Bulldogs prevailed, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 15-4.
With North Port holding a 10-9 series record against DeSoto County, Bremer said he knew it was critical for his team to have strong ball control and quicker transitions. The Bulldogs had a tough time reaching those goals early, as they came out flat to start the match. The Bobcats and Bulldogs went point-for-point in the first set, knotting the score five times, until the Bobcats' eight serving aces secured the victory.
Down 1-0, Bulldogs found a groove. Outside hitter Samantha Hershberger said Bremer told the team it needed to fight, and fight hard.
“We knew we could win,” Bremer said. “You know you can beat this team. It takes three (sets) to win. We know we got it, we got to do a lot better and play our game.”
That is exactly what the Bulldogs did.
They started out fast in the second and third set, and did not let up, never relinquishing the lead. The difference-maker was Hershberger.
Bremer positioned Hershberger as the left outside hitter because she is his most consistent put away hitter. Against a tough North Port team, Hershberger was on fire, recording 10 kills.
As the game went deeper, Hersberger said she noticed something about North Port’s formation.
“I saw a hole in the block a couple of times,” she said. “I saw the block was a little bit late also, so I was just trying to find holes and go around them. I am trying to go around that block at all costs.”
Along with Hershberger, Bulldogs’ defense was on point, with their back row digging, keeping the ball off the ground and creating plays. Although the Bulldogs won the second and third set, the match was not decided until the end.
After North Port pulled out to their first lead since the first set, they managed to secure a 25-22 victory to force the fifth set.
There, the Bulldogs led early and overpowered the Bobcats. With two kills by Hershberger and three blocks and one kill from middle hitter Yahri Tyler, the Bulldogs cruised.
In the end, Bremer said it was a typical North Port-DeSoto match, but a key building block.
“We have a lot of work to do," said Bremer, "but we are pleased.”
BOYS GOLF
DeSoto County 166, Charlotte 177: The Bulldogs defended their home course, edging the visiting Tarpons by 11 strokes at Arcadia Municipal on Tuesday.
Charlotte’s Clayton Hayse took medalist honors. The senior carded a 3-over-par 38 to edge DeSoto’s Marquez Angeles by two strokes. The Bulldogs won by claiming three of the next for spots on the leaderboard. Tommy Boyle and Austin Henning each shot a 41. Porter Nedley rounded out their scoring with a 44.
Andrew Hynes shot a 42 for Charlotte while Bryce Lang (48) and Meguel Guzman (49) rounded out their scoring.
GIRLS GOLF
Venice 2nd in tri-meet: Lilly Lapczynski fired a team-best 43, making a 28-foot birdie on the No. 4 green at Serenoa Golf Club, to lead Venice to a second-place finish in a three-team meet on Tuesday.
Out-of-Door Academy won with a team scored of 181, followed by Venice at 195. Sarasota was a distant third at 251.
