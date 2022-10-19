We before Me.
Isn’t just a motto the Port Charlotte volleyball players wear on the back of their pink t-shirts. Rather, it means more.
The phrase was a part of the message Port Charlotte head coach Julie White delivered to her team before Tuesday's District 5A-11 semifinal match at North Fort Myers.
“Have fun and play some good volleyball,” White said via text message on Wednesday. "Put the team first and play together. We before Me.”
It's a message the Lady Pirates embraced as they stunned North Fort Myers in four sets, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21.
After the Lady Pirates lost the first set, 25-23, White said she made a change.
“We were mismatched during the first set, so we rotated our lineup a little bit.” White said. “It ended up working for us.
“I just wanted to make sure our stronger back row players were matched up against their stronger front row players.”
With the new rotation, the Pirates rallied. While no one player stood out over the others, White said her seven seniors left a lasting impression, leading the team through the match via words and actions.
The changes punched Port Charlotte's ticket to the district championship match at No. 1 seed Braden River on Thursday night.
In all five local teams advanced to their respective district championships. Here is a breakdown of each:
Class 7A-12 Championship: Venice vs. Gulf Coast
The Lady Indians (16-4) are looking to win their 21st consecutive district title. The Indians are ranked No.1 in Class 7A and No. 10 team in the state, according to the FHSAA.
No. 2 seed Gulf Coast (16-7) has posted 713 total kills this season. Their attack is led by three front row players: outside hitter Lily Lucas (213 kills), setter Keric (199 kills), and outside hitter Kate Drasba (103 kills)
Venice counters with a long list of strong hitters such as outside hitter Summer Kohler, outside hitter Charley Goberville, outside hitter Jayda Lanham, and middle hitter Leah Bartlett. Any one of them can dominate and change a game.
Class 6A-11 Championship: Charlotte vs. Manatee
After a first-round bye, the Tarpons needed less than an hour to defeat Palmetto in the semifinals and advance. While the Tarpons (16-1) changed districts this season, going from Class 5A-11 to Class 6A-11, they are looking to win back-to-back district titles.
No. 3 Manatee (9-15) stands in the way.
With hitters such as Jalynn Gardner, Briana Bynoe, Abigail Willis, Rylie Waldie, and Emma McGill, the Tarpons have a plethora of players that can make a difference.
To post an upset, the Hurricanes will have to get blocks and knock the Tarpons out of their system.
Class 5A-11 Championship: Port Charlotte vs. Braden River
After finishing their regular season with a 7-13 record, the Lady Pirates are excelling in the postseason. After a dominant win over Island Coast and a comeback win at North Fort Myers, the Pirates are set to play the No.1 seed Braden River in the finals, the Pirates will meet Braden River for a second time this season.
In that first meeting in tournament play on Sept. 24, Braden River won, 2-0.
Offensively, outside hitter Nygeria Hart, who has tallied 163 kills this season, has given opponents trouble all season long. Fellow outside hitter Tyler Evans can also dominate a game, be it on offense (110 kills) or defense (139 digs).
Libero Morgan Willis is also a big contributor, with 115 digs and 30 aces.
Class 4A-8 Championship: DeSoto County vs. McKeel Academy
DeSoto had to adjust its rotation due to injuries just before district play, but the Bulldogs haven’t slowed down. They cruised through the first two rounds while playing at DeSoto Middle School and will now hit the road to top seed McKeel Academy.
The Wildcats are No. 17 in Class 4A, slightly ahead of the No. 22 Bulldogs, whose defense will have to be on point.
The Wildcats have posted a combined 272 aces and 717 total kills and it will be critical for the Bulldogs to stop McKeel outside hitter Mallorie Swartz, who has tallied 246 kills this season, and has a 44.2% kill percentage.
With one of DeSoto’s leading blockers, middle hitter Hannah Jones, out for the rest of the season, others will have to fill her shoes. Some key players for DeSoto up front will be middle hitter Yarhi Tyler (37 blocks), and setter Brooke Zolkos (19 blocks). In the back row, DeSoto’s libero Stephanie Mejia, who has 169 total digs, will have to hold down the court, and make clean receptions.
Class 4A-11 Championship: Lemon Bay vs. Booker
After a first-round bye, it only took the Mantas’ 51 minutes on Tuesday night to punch their ticket to the district championship game, overpowering Bayshore in the semifinals, 25-6, 25-13, 25-15.
Booker is making its first district championship appearance in 15 years and come in as decided underdogs to the Mantas.
Lemon Bay has a core of hitters that dominate at the net. Three players have posted more than 100 kills this season: middle hitter Presley Engelauf (156), outside hitter Taylor Orris (142), and outside hitter Ocean Roth (130).
