VENICE — When Venice High administrators hired Brian Wheatley in the spring of 1994, they thought they were getting an enthusiastic 23-year-old volleyball coach.
What they didn’t realize was Wheatley would reshape volleyball — and expectations — at the school.
In the 28 years since his hiring, Wheatley has led the Lady Indians to unprecedented levels of success, winning five state championships and sending dozens of players to the next level.
Venice will try to win its region for the 14th time tonight under Wheatley as it plays host to Plant at 7 p.m. — the team Wheatley and his 1994 team knocked off to win the school’s first-ever regional title.
“When I first took the job, I always looked up to those coaches who stayed at one place for a long time and built a program,” Wheatley said. “I never wanted to be a one-year wonder team. I wanted to be a program that was always striving to be at the top of their game.
“You always knew what you were going to get from those older coaches.”
MaxPreps recently recognized Wheatley and the Indians for their success, ranking Venice as the 62nd best prep volleyball dynasty in the nation over the past decade. Venice and Bishop Moore of Orlando (No. 54) were the only teams from Florida to make the top-100 list.
For those who have known Wheatley from the beginning, the dynasty he’s created in Venice is no surprise.
“There’s so much that makes him this legend, and this dynasty that he’s created, but he has an incredible ability to recognize a player’s potential,” said Dr. Misti Neutzling, an outside hitter under Wheatley from 1994-98, who wrote her dissertation on what makes Wheatley successful. “He can also figure out how to best maximize that potential.
“I think that’s such a unique quality of any human, much less a coach. The qualities he has transcend beyond the volleyball court.”
Unique motivation
Since the start, Wheatley has put an emphasis on the mental side of the game.
After nearly three decades of histrionics, though, the 29th year head coach may be guilty of going back to the well.
Prior to this past Saturday’s Region 7A-3 semifinal win over Winter Haven, Wheatley drove home the point of ‘eating the competition alive’ by grabbing a shrimp out of a jar of water and chewing it up.
“It’s hilarious that he’s still eating fish like that because he did that when I was there as well,” Neutzling said. “He would do things like that, or tell off-the-wall bizarre stories that, in an untraditional way, would so, so, motivate us and get us riled up.”
Longtime assistant coach Jay Lanham, a Venice High alum who joined Wheatley’s staff in 2003, said the head coach once had a pre-game hype routine planned out for every match.
“Venice had played Berkeley Prep in a tournament in the summer and they were finally beating them, and I remember a story that the lights went out, and when they came back on, the score had changed,” Lanham said. “Like it was that they were so mad that Venice was going to beat them, so they changed the score.
“So I was in the back room and I turned the lights out, and he brought out a lighter, and said, ‘Not tonight. I’ve got the light.’ And that team just went nuts. They went out there and kicked the crap out of them.”
Wheatley’s passion didn’t stop at his pre-game antics.
High expectations
It's not surprising for a coach who spent hours on motivation alone to have high demands for his players.
Summer conditioning turned serious. Practices had a focus, and were always competitive. It didn’t take long for winning to follow.
“He demanded a lot from you, which is normal for a good high school volleyball coach,” said Nickie Halbert, a setter for the 2005 state championship team and the current head coach at Riverview. “If you aren’t used to that type of coaching, it can be a lot for some players. ...
“I don’t think he puts players on his team that don’t have some competitiveness in them, but he definitely has a good way of bringing the competitive nature of people to their max potential.”
The results are hard to argue with.
Venice had a historic season in 1994, winning the school’s first district and regional championships.
In the time since, Venice has won 26 of 28 possible district championships, including each of the past 21.
After first breaking through with a state championship in 1998, it took seven years until Halbert and her 2005 squad added a second — firmly putting Venice on the map.
“At the time they had only had one, so I think we were still in the early stages of helping him build the program back then,” Halbert said. “I think he was his toughest back then.
“Our summer conditioning was very tough. I don’t think there was ever a day where there wasn’t a girl throwing up.”
Maintaining success
It took another seven years after Venice’s second state championship for it to add its third in 2012.
Then, the Indians really got going.
The team went on the strongest run in its history from 2012-19, winning its district every season while also winning its region in seven of eight seasons.
By then, Wheatley had assembled a devoted coaching staff, including Jose Velez, Lanham, and in 2016, former player Dani Durham.
All three assistants remain with the program today.
“I coached in Tampa a little after college, and I just really enjoy the culture here,” Durham said. “It wasn’t the same up there. You have to love coming here and seeing the energy.
“(Lanham and Wheatley) are a well-oiled machine. You know what you’re going to get out of them. Jay is the calm one and Wheatley brings the energy.”
Across the years, dozens of talented athletes have passed through Venice and onto the next level.
In the past decade alone, several impact players passed through the program, including: Lauren Mattmuller (Marshall), Gen Beaumier (University of Tampa), Kelly Hubbard (Wofford), Autumn Duyn (University of West Florida), Aja Jones (FGCU and FAMU) and Sadie Kluner (Anderson), along with many other talented players.
After adding third and fourth state championships in 2014 and 2017, though, Venice has been back to the state tournament just twice.
The Indians were eliminated in the state semifinals in both 2018 and 2019, by Saint Thomas Aquinas and Leon, respectively.
“Guys like (baseball coach Craig) Faulkner and (football coach John) Peacock and I bounce things off each other, and we kind of have this inner competition,” Wheatley said. “We want each other to win, obviously. But, ya know, for a long time Faulkner was putting four stars on his shirt. Then, five. Now, all of a sudden it’s six.
“I love the guy, and I hope he wins 20, but I’m a very competitive person.”
No end in sight
Even if Venice doesn’t win another state championship under Wheatley, it’s safe to say the Indians have established a lasting reputation.
With countless wins, dozens of titles and a handful of state championship rings, Venice volleyball has seen a level of success that’s hard to match in the state of Florida.
There were times the dynasty could have gone off the tracks.
“I’ve been offered the Auburn job twice,” Wheatley said. “There were a lot of tears shed, but everything is about timing. At the time, my kids were young, and I knew if I did that, I wouldn’t be able to coach my daughter in volleyball. I wouldn’t be able to go to my son’s games.
“I’m a dad before I’m a coach, and I’m a husband before I’m a coach. It would stink to win a championship, but to know I wasn’t a good husband, or dad or son.”
After coaching his daughter, Brooke, from 2015-18, and also coaching his son, Luke, in boys volleyball, from 2018-21, Wheatley said he still isn’t ready to give up his passion.
“I have a long term outlook,” he said. “Who knows? I don’t know. I love what I’m doing. I love when it’s 2:15 after school and the bell rings. From 2:15, the time flies. I love it.
“As soon as I don’t love it, then I’m out.”
