Port Charlotte's Abby Leggett (9) gets the kill shot past three Lemon Bay blockers this past Thursday in the District 4A-8 championship game. The Mantas and Pirates could meet again in the second round of region play.

As expected, Venice and Lemon Bay nabbed No. 2 seeds in their respective regions on Sunday when the FHSAA released their State Series volleyball brackets.

Fellow district champion Charlotte is a No. 3 seed. Port Charlotte and DeSoto County each made the field as at-large invitees.

Venice (20-7) was technically the No. 3-ranked team in its region but when No. 1 Steinbrenner knocked off No. 2 Plant, the latter was forced into the lower part of the bracket as an at-large berth. A region’s four district winners receive the top four seeds with the four at-large spots going to the highest-ranking non-champions. The Indians will open play Wednesday against No. 7 seed East Lake (19-7). With a win, they would advance to play the winner of Lake Nona and Tohopekaliga on Nov. 3.

Charlotte (18-8) was ranked No. 3 in a region that went largely by the book in district play, with top-ranked Barron Collier and No. 2 Osceola winning their respective district titles. The Tarpons will open Wednesday with Estero (16-11), a team it hasn’t played but has seen after attending the Wildcat Invitational earlier this season.

Perhaps the most intriguing bracket is Class 4A’s Region 2 where three area teams are among the eight-team bracket that gets under way on Tuesday. The Mantas (24-2) open play at home against Nature Coast Tech (16-11). With a win, they could potentially face Port Charlotte (8-15), which as a No. 6 seed must get past No. 3 Weeki Wachee (18-4) on the road.

Meanwhile No. 8 DeSoto County (12-14) once again finds itself traveling to top-seeded Academy of the Holy Names (18-8). The Bulldogs’ season ended there a year ago in the second round of region play.

