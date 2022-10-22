The FHSAA on Saturday released brackets for this week's regional round of the state volleyball tournament.
As expected, Venice and Charlotte earned No. 1 seeds. Lemon Bay earned a No. 3 seed while DeSoto County was a No. 6.
Here is a breakdown of this week's games:
Region 4A-2
DeSoto County at McKeel Academy, Tuesday
This will be a rematch of the District 4A-8 championship match from this past week. The Bulldogs (15-8) will get another crack at No. 3 seed McKeel (20-3) after falling in four sets in their first meeting.
Region 4A-3
Anclote at Lemon Bay
Tuesday
After winning the Class 4A-11 district tournament last week, Lemon Bay (11-9) will host the first round of the regional tournament. Anclote posted a 12-15 record but rallied to reach the District 4A-9 title and earn an at-large berth.
Region 6A-3
Wharton at Charlotte
Wednesday
After winning the District 6A-11 tournament last week, Charlotte (17-1) will play host to Wharton (15-9), who upset Wiregrass Ranch and Gaither to win the District 6A-10 title.
Region 7A-3
Steinbrenner at Venice
Wednesday
Last week, Venice won its 21st consecutive district title. The Indians will play host to the sneaky-good Warriors, who posted an 8-18 record and lost a semifinal match to eventual champion Plant in a loaded District 7A-9 tournament.
