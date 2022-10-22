CHSvManatee-VB-10222022-10.jpg

Charlotte celebrates their district championship title on Thursday after beating Manatee. The Tarpons will open region play at home on Wednesday against Wharton.

 Kat Edwards

The FHSAA on Saturday released brackets for this week's regional round of the state volleyball tournament.

As expected, Venice and Charlotte earned No. 1 seeds. Lemon Bay earned a No. 3 seed while DeSoto County was a No. 6.


