VENICE — When Venice volleyball coach Brian Wheatley promoted Hilary Hupp to his varsity team as a freshman two years ago, he wasn’t sure what to do with her.
Now he doesn’t know what he’d do without her.
The 6-foot junior has been an invaluable weapon at middle hitter, helping Venice (17-4) remain dangerous despite the graduation of Sun Preps First Team middle hitter Paden Keller this past offseason.
This past week alone, Hupp recorded two matches of double-digit kills and five blocks across two district-clinching wins against Sarasota and Gulf Coast.
“I don’t know what I’d do (without Hupp),” Wheatley said. “I don’t want to think about it.
“I think she’s come a really long way,” he continued. “She’s a kid I can get on to pretty hard and she responds to it. I can challenge her.”
Hupp has been pushed from the start when it comes to volleyball at Venice.
A midseason call-up in the 2020 season, Hupp competed for playing time with players two and three years older while moving from middle to outside hitter, but was still one of the team’s most efficient players — recording 127 kills in just 22 sets for a team-high 5.8 kills per set.
That modest start would soon be stalled.
A stress fracture in Hupp’s leg forced her to sit out much of her sophomore season, but she tried to use it to her advantage.
In that time away, Hupp said she worked on adding upper-body muscle while also using the free time to watch film and the team, taking especially careful notes on the play of Keller.
“Wheatley wanted to move me to middle and so I watched Paden, who was amazing,” Hupp said. “I knew that she was leaving and I would have to fill that void.”
Finally healthy this past offseason after watching Venice’s season end in the regional final against Plant, Hupp spent more time playing volleyball than almost anything else.
After practice or matches with the inaugural Venice High beach team in the afternoons at Venice Beach, Hupp would hustle to practice with an indoor 18-under club team that played matches on the weekends.
“She was on my 18’s club team this last year and we went against some big hitters who were way older than us,” Venice beach volleyball coach John Reynolds said. “She became a lot more confident when she saw that she could hit against them and block them. It made her realize how good she can be.”
Hupp and Jenna Stylos played as the No. 4 pairing for Venice, winning several matches during an undefeated run through the regular season, a district title and an appearance at states.
Though Venice was eliminated by Cardinal Mooney in the opening round, that taste of success only added fuel to the competitive fire for Hupp.
“Going to state for beach was an eye-opener,” she said. “It was probably the best experience I’ve had so far. It really made me want to go to state with this team because I’ve been with them even longer. I feel like it’s a bonding moment.”
Hupp’s hopes are not far-fetched.
The second-year middle hitter has been one of many weapons for a deep Venice team. Wheatley could set for as many as six different players including Hupp, sophomore outsider hitter Summer Kohler, sophomore outside hitter Charley Goberville, sophomore outside hitter Kyla Freddolino, junior outside hitter Jayda Lanham or senior middle hitter Leah Bartlett.
After winning a 21st consecutive district championship this past week, Venice is ranked as the No. 1 seed in Region 7A-3 and No. 7 overall in the state. The Indians will open the regional tournament tonight at 7 p.m. with a quarterfinals matchup against George Steinbrenner (8-18) at the TeePee.
“When we watch film, we’re looking at who that team’s best players are,” Hupp said. “When other teams watch film of us, I feel like there’s not one specific player that is the main person. We all fit together as a team.”
