ENGLEWOOD – Power proved to be the determining factor in Wednesday’s meeting between North Port and Lemon Bay.
The Mantas’ attack reigned supreme as Lemon Bay dispatched the Bobcats in four sets, 25-12, 16-25, 25-5, 25-17.
Lemon Bay got out to a quick start, recording nine kills and six aces in the first set, cruising to the 25-12 victory. The Bobcats were quick to respond. North Port disrupted Lemon Bay, digging their kills and causing errors. In the second set alone, Lemon Bay committed 10 errors.
“Working together, we had a talk before the next set (second set),” North Port’s Ansley Ryan said. “It was like we have to work as a team and communicate, and I think we did that.”
With the Bobcats’ emphasis on communication, they were finding their groove. As the Bobcats tied the match, 1-1, Lemon Bay head coach Patrick Auer rallied his team between the second and third sets.
“We were not playing well the second set,” Auer said. “They didn’t change anything on us, we kinda like, well, we beat them the first set, we are going to play them a little more relaxed. That’s what happened. The third set we told them, ‘Hey is that our team, is that the way we play? They said, ‘No.’”
From that moment on, the Lemon Bay hitters turned it on. Although in both the third and fourth sets, the Bobcats and Mantas knotted the score 10 times, the Lemon Bay attack proved to be the difference-maker. After only tallying 14 total kills in the first two sets, the Mantas started firing and recorded a combined 21 kills in the third and fourth.
“We had to give them a different view on the back row and the front row,” Mantas middle hitter Taylor Orris said. “Give them things they haven’t seen, like a tip here, and a hit there.
“We had to tip over them a few times, and hit around them,” Orris said. “We just had to keep them on their toes. We really had to have a fast offense as well, so we could beat the block there to get the hit.”
On the other side, Ryan said she knew why Lemon Bay’s strategy was working.
“I think them just being smart on their plays,” Ryan said. “Seeing us on our heels, not ready on our toes.”
Orris credited the Mantas’ team energy for the win.
“It was really just the energy,” Orris said. “With just one person down, it can really bring down the whole team. We all really had to get together and push everyone up to keep moving forward.”
In terms of moving forward, with Wednesday’s win, Lemon Bay improved to 8-3 on the season. They will travel to Tampa this weekend to compete in the Academy of the Holy Names Tournament.
“We are going to go into this tournament, hoping to be the best team that we can be,” Orris said.
GIRLS GOLFLemon Bay 177, Charlotte 223: Freshman Sophia Stiwich continued her mastery of area courses Wednesday as she earned medalist honors in Lemon Bay’s victory against Charlotte.
Stiwich carded a 4-over 38 on the Deep Creek Golf Club’s front 9, outdistancing second-place teammate Madison Hanson’s 42. Haley Hall tacked on a 43 while Alaina Maday’s 54 rounded out Lemon Bay’s scoring while tying with Charlotte’s top scorer, Emma Pike.
Lemon Bay improved to 7-1 with the win. Charlotte is 4-2. The Mantas will stay on the road, traveling to Hardee on Thursday to face the Wildcats at The Bluffs.
