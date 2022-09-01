PUNTA GORDA – In a match that was a battle from beginning to end, Lemon Bay outlasted Charlotte in five sets Thursday night at Wally Keller Gymnasium, 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 23-25,15-11. 

With the win, Lemon Bay extended its win streak to three matches, while the Tarpons lost for the first time this season.


