PUNTA GORDA – In a match that was a battle from beginning to end, Lemon Bay outlasted Charlotte in five sets Thursday night at Wally Keller Gymnasium, 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 23-25,15-11.
With the win, Lemon Bay extended its win streak to three matches, while the Tarpons lost for the first time this season.
From the start, Lemon Bay outside hitter Maddie Googins knew what her team needed to do to defeat Charlotte.
“We were focused on the block,” Googins said. “Staying low on defense, working hard, being scrappy. I think that is really what saved us in the game.”
Blocking was a key factor for the Manta Rays, after tallying just 18 blocks through their first three matches. They knew they needed to step it up against a Tarpon team that recorded 104 kills throughout their first three matches.
The two teams knotted the score four times in the opening set before Lemon Bay held on for the 25-23 win. In the second, the Manta Rays secured a 14-13 lead then took advantage of errors by the Tarpons to win, 25-17.
The Tarpons responded in kind.
In the third and fourth sets, the Tarpons flipped the script and exploited the Mantas' blocking weakness. Combined with 14 kills, they were able to rally and force a deciding fifth set.
“Teams like this here, we have to hit hard,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said. “Hit hard, hit hard, once that clicked in them, we started doing it.”
After the two teams battled to a 7-7 tie in the final set, Lemon Bay tallied five kills to retake the momentum and close out the match.
In another area volleyball matchup, Port Charlotte picked up its second win in a row by sweeping three closely contested sets from North Port, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21.
GIRLS GOLF
Lemon Bay 178, Charlotte 261: Freshman phenom Sophia Stiwich continued her torrid play on area golf courses Thursday, nabbing medalist honors in a meeting with Charlotte.
Stiwich fired a 36 on Lemon Bay Golf Club’s par-35 front nine as the Mantas cruised to an easy win. All four of the Mantas’ scoring players carded better numbers than Charlotte’s top golfer.
Rachel Gillis followed Stiwich with a 43. Madison Hanson had a 48 and Haley Hall rounded out Lemon Bay’s scoring with a 51.
Charlotte was paced by Makayla Chupka’s 54. Lylli Hyde (65), Emma Pike (68) and Kaleigh Perkey (74) accounted for the Tarpons’ strokes.
Lemon Bay improved to 4-0 on the season while the Tarpons lost for the first time, dropping to 2-1. Next up for the Mantas is another home date Tuesday against Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.