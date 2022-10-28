TAMPA – It was anybody’s match from the moment Lemon Bay stepped onto Robinson's court.
After four back-and-forth sets, Lemon Bay found a way to survive and advance, pulling out an epic 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 15-12 victory Friday in Tampa.
With the win, Lemon Bay, the No.3 seed, advanced to next week's Region 4A-3 championship match at top seed Acadamy of the Holy Names.
The fifth set, like the entire match, was a battle to the end, with the score tied five times and three lead changes. With their season on the line, the Mantas’ offense came out on point as they gained an early 7-4 lead. But that wouldn’t last long as the Knights battled back, to tie the score 11-11. After scoring two points, the Mantas led 13-12.
Senior middle hitter Presley Engelauf who came through in the clutch, running toward the middle of the net and knocking down two consecutive kills to end the match.
“It’s crazy; it kinda hits you," Engelauf said. "This is some of your last games in high school. It really kinda hit that last point. Until this, I never really thought too much about it, because I do play so many sports. When we had our last game in our gym, it didn’t really affect me. Then we got here, and that was our last point, and that rather was going to end our season or going walk out going to the next game.
"I think that just really hit that last point. I turned to Rylie (Thibideau) and said ‘Woah this is senior year, this is real.'”
Robinson was a familiar foe for the Mantas, having lost to the Tampa school earlier this season.
Just like the last time they met, Robinson jumped out to a fast lead. Throughout the first set, Robinson outside hitter Katejion Robinson, made her presence known. She tallied three kills, one ace and three blocks in the first set. The Knights were able to challenge the Mantas and force them out of their system early, resulting 25-16 victory.
“She (Robinson) is fast,” Engelauf said. “That is probably what makes her the strongest hitter. She moves fast, her arm swing is fast, that is what makes her so dangerous.”
Lemon Bay head coach Patrick Auer said he didn’t make any adjustments heading into the second set. From Engelauf’s perspective, the only change was a mental one.
“There isn’t a girl on this team that doesn’t have the skill to do whatever they want to do, regardless of what position they play or what position they don’t,” Engelauf said. “They have the skill to do anything, it is just whether they can mentally prepare themselves to do it. I think that was a big thing.
"After the first game, they realized what pace that team was playing and realized they can most definitely play at that pace," she added. "I think it was an internal, ‘I know we can do this.’”
That is exactly what the Mantas did. The Mantas stuck to their hit, hit, hit formula that they have used all year long. They eventually were able to knock down some kills and take a 2-1 lead after three sets.
The Knights wouldn’t go down without a fight, winning the fourth set 25-17, before the Mantas pulled out the finale.
“It was phenomenal,” Auer said. “I’m thrilled beyond belief.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.