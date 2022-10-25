ENGLEWOOD – Before last Thursday, Lemon Bay volleyball coach Patrick Auer did not know much about the Anclote team his Mantas were set to face in the Region 4A-3 quarterfinals.
All Auer and his team had to go off was a video of the Sharks. When that happens, Auer instills strength in his team.
“We just play our game,” Auer said. “We tell them hit, hit, hit, pass, pass, pass. Just what we know how to do.”
That is exactly what the Mantas did in a 25-11, 25-16, 25-13 sweep Tuesday.
The Lemon Bay offense got out to a quick start, with its powerful hitters knocking down kills early.
In the first set, Lemon Bay tallied a combined 13 kills and five aces. While the Mantas were rolling, the Sharks offense had trouble finding its groove. Limiting Anclote middle hitter Gabrielle Horn, who recorded 294 kills heading into the match, was critical. With the Lemon Bay back row digging up most of Horns’ kills, she only tallied three kills in the first set.
“We were making sure to follow her the most,” Mantas middle hitter Tori Medich said. “Like trying to block everything she hits, to keep it easier for our back row.”
The start of the second set was a tug-of-war match, with the score knotted five times. But each time the Sharks scored, the Mantas’ power up front kept them in the game.
Lemon Bay outside hitter Ocean Roth knocked down what proved to be a critical kill to give the Mantas a 9-8 lead they pulled away from there for the 25-16 win.
“I was just making sure I wasn’t hitting it towards the block,” Medich said. “Making sure I was hitting angles, because if I hit into the block, it’s not going to end well.”
Just as they did in the second set, the Sharks and Mantas tied three times at the start, but the Lemon Bay front row regained control with key kills. The difference-maker in the third came when the Mantas went on a four-point run, breaking a 4-4 tie. They cruised from there for the 25-13 clincher.
Lemon Bay combined for 41 kills. Roth led the way with 13 while Engelauf knocked down 10. Anclote’s Horn was limited to seven kills.
With the win, Lemon Bay advanced to the Region 4A-3 semifinals on Friday night. Like this match, Auer and the Mantas don’t know who they will play next, but Auer’s message will be the same.
“We have to play our game,” Auer said. “If we play our game, we are pretty unstoppable. We can’t let down.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.