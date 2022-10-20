Before the start of the 2022 Lemon Bay volleyball season, head coach Patrick Auer laid out his mission — to go deep into the playoffs.

The Manta Rays completed the first part of that mission on Thursday, as Lemon Bay defeated Booker 25-4, 25-7, 25-6 to take the District 4A-11 title. It was Lemon Bays’ second consecutive crown.


