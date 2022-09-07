ENGLEWOOD – In the midst of adversity Lemon Bay found a way.
With one player lost to an injury earlier in the week and another under the weather on Wednesday, the Mantas had to make some adjustments on the fly against county rival Port Charlotte.
Mission accomplished. Lemon Bay defeated Port Charlotte 25-17,25-21,25-21, improving to 5-1 on the season by winning their fifth consecutive match.
Although Lemon Bay had won its previous four matchups against Port Charlotte, this match was a little different, as the Manta Rays worked to find their groove.
During warmups before their match against Parrish Community on Tuesday, hitter Maddie Googins broke her fibula. Tori Medich had to fill Googins’ shoes as middle hitter, a role Auer thought she handled did well.
“She has to play the middle,” Auer said. “When she gets a hold of that ball, she is phenomenal.”
Outside hitter Taylor Orris played Wednesday while feeling under the weather. With two impactful players down or out, the Manta Rays had to find a way.
Throughout the game, Port Charlotte challenged Lemon Bay. The Pirates kept the ball off the ground, created long rallies, and when their hitters got the ball, they found open ground.
Auer told the Mantas to withstand and outlast Port Charlotte.
“We told our girls to keep hitting, keep hitting, keep hitting,” Auer said. “After a while those scrappy moves are going to start missing. We just kept putting pressure on them.”
With the Manta Rays experimenting with their back row, they finished with season-low 24 digs, but found a way to post their fifth consecutive win against the Pirates.
Next up for Lemon Bay is a visit from DeSoto County on Thursday. Port Charlotte (2-3) is off until Tuesday’s home date against Lakewood Ranch.
