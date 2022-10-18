ENGLEWOOD – Lemon Bay entered Tuesday’s District 4A-11 semifinal secure in the knowledge it will be in next week’s 4A-3 regionals win or lose in Thursday’s district championship match.
If that makes it sound like the Mantas were looking past Bayshore on Tuesday night, well … yes, they were.
“Sometimes when you play teams that are – you know – you kind of don’t want to go down to their level, so I was telling them, ‘don’t go down,’” Mantas coach Pat Auer said.
The Mantas dispatched the visiting Bruins 25-6, 25-13, 25-15 in a match that took less than an hour and could have been over even sooner if …
“Yeah, I was getting a little bored, if I’m being honest,” junior outside hitter Ocean Roth said.
Lemon Bay (10-9) entered Tuesday’s contest ranked third in the region, No. 20 in Class 4A and 153rd in the state. Bayshore (4-10) knocked off Gibbs in Monday’s first round, but came into the week as the region’s fifth-worst team.
The talent gap was obvious from the start.
The first set was decided almost immediately when Taylor Orris fueled an 11-0 run with five aces. Roth slapped down three kills during the run, which staked Lemon Bay to a 14-3 lead en route to the easy set victory.
The Mantas bogged down to begin each of their other two sets, but would pull away each time behind an extended run. Lemon Bay closed out the second set with an 11-1 run, then snapped a 12-12 tie in the final set with Roth at the service line for six consecutive points to break it open.
Along the way, Auer emptied the bench and got everyone a little game action, including Maddie Googins, who was coming off a broken fibula.
Bayshore’s attack was mostly non-existent as the Bruins struggled to receive serves and rarely delivered any hits at the net. As a result, Lemon Bay recorded just one block during the match.
Orris served up 8 aces for the Mantas, who tallied 18 in all. Tori Medich’s 8 kills led the team. Roth added 5 kills and 4 aces. Engelauf had the lone block, late in the third set.
The Mantas readied themselves for postseason with Saturday’s county tri-match at Charlotte, where they went 1-1 against Port Charlotte and the Tarpons. The matches shook off some rust from the Hurricane Ian-induced, three-week layoff and wrapped the Mantas’ regular season with a 9-9 mark.
That record is a far cry from last year’s breakout campaign, but Roth said this year’s Mantas squad is a saltier bunch.
“I think we’re better than we were last year; we’re playing way harder teams,” she said.
The Mantas’ .500 regular-season mark is heavily influenced by a midseason tournament that saw Lemon Bay take on some of the state’s best teams, such as Academy of Holy Names, which ended the Mantas season a year ago; Robinson, which knocked out Port Charlotte in the 2020 region finals and Osceola, which ended Charlotte’s season last year.
AHN and Robinson are the two teams ranked ahead of Lemon Bay in the final region rankings.
Lemon Bay lost to those teams, but have defeated the likes of Barron Collier – ranked No. 3 in Class 5A – and Charlotte.
“We were playing a lot of teams like (Bayshore) last year,” Roth said. “This year we’ve played teams like Canterbury and Gulf Coast twice. I wasn’t expecting us to win every game but we held our own. If our team last year would have played against this team this year, I think this one would have won.”
The Mantas will play host on Thursday to Booker, which reached the district title round for the fist time in 15 years by defeating Lakewood in the other semifinal.
