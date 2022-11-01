TAMPA – For the second year in a row, Lemon Bay's district championship volleyball season has seen its season come to an end at the Academy of the Holy Names.
In the Region 4A-3 finals Tuesday, AHN defeated Lemon Bay 25-9, 25-13, 25-16.
The Mantas had a preview of what they would face this week after seeing AHN earlier this season during a tournament in Tampa.
“We knew they were hard hitters,” Lemon Bay coach Pat Auer said. “We didn’t capitalize on what we could do. We knew they had good setters, good passers, they were digging up everything we were sending at them.”
In this match, the Jaguars got off to a fast start, leading 10-1 early. Lemon Bay tried to bounce back, securing some kills of their own, but the Jaguars' power proved to be too much.
Just as they had in the first set, the Jaguars rolled to an early 7-0 lead in the second. AHN maintained control and quieted the Manta offense.
“They were smart hitters,” Auer said. “They hit hard. We were hitting OK, not as hard as they were. Their serve was a lot better than ours. We were struggling on serve receive.”
In the first two sets, the Jaguars recorded eight aces.
Even when the Mantas were able to dig up a serve, they fell out of their system and struggled to get the ball to their hitters.
“They were hard and low,” Auer said of the serves. “They had a little bit of top spin; our girls were not reading it right. It is something we don’t normally see a lot during the season. We don’t see hard serving teams, and hard serving teams is what we struggle with.”
In the third set, the Mantas knotted the score with the Jaguars three times, and had their best offensive performance of the match. A kill by Lemon Bay middle hitter Tori Medich gave her team its first and only lead of the night, 4-3. Though the Jaguars bounced right back, the Mantas fought to the end.
The Jaguars posted 16 aces. Medich was able to find her way around the block and tally six kills. Mantas outside hitter Maddie Googins, who broke her fibula earlier this season, returned to the court, and recorded a block.
Looking back on this season, Auer said he was proud of what his team accomplished.
“We tried,” Auer said. “We gave it our best shot. ...
"With the hurricane, some of these girls lost everything, some of us were luckier, and some only lost a few things. It was a struggle, missing eight games.”
While season didn’t end the way the Mantas hoped, Auer said that he and his team look forward to possibly facing Academy of the Holy Names again in the regional finals next year.
“We got the same district next year,” Auer said. “We know all of the teams that are in our region. We are only losing three seniors. We will have to replace them, but we will find somebody. We have a lot of young kids coming up, so I think it is going to be a good team.”
