PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte’s 15-game winning streak – and season – came to an end on Saturday as Mitchell swept the Tarpons 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 in the Region 6A-3 semifinals.
Just nine days ago, Mitchell was the No. 1 seed in the District 6A-9 tournament only to lose to Land O’ Lakes, so the Mustangs wanted to cause an upset of their own.
On the other side of the net, following their thrilling, five-set victory against Wharton last Wednesday, the Tarpons struggled to keep that momentum going.
“We didn’t have our energy today,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “We had a lot of unforced errors that we usually don’t have. We just made our own mistakes. That is what totally dug us in the hole.
“Could we have beat this team? Yes, absolutely," she continued. "Maybe we gave it everything we had Wednesday, but we definitely did not play up to what we had in the past.”
The Tarpons (18-2) had dominated opponents throughout the season. Just twice before Saturday had Charlotte dropped the first two sets of a match, but the Mustangs came in full force.
Led by outside hitter Caroline Knight, who tallied 14 kills and 4 serving aces, the Mustangs were able to score consistently.
“It wasn’t just their hitters,” Dill said. “They were more consistent with their passing, and they were in control of their offense. They were in control of a good pass to set who they needed to set.”
After losing the second set at the very end, the Tarpons tried to bounce back in the third, starting fast to take a 6-2 lead. The Mustangs fired back with some timely kills and an ace, to tie the score 8-8. With their season on the line, the Tarpons knocked down three kills, one block and two serving aces to lead 16-12. But like before, the Mustangs came right back and regained the lead, 17-16.
The two teams knotted the score three times from that point, but the Mustangs scored five straight points to clinch the victory.
After that loss, the Tarpons gathered on the court for one final huddle and hugged each other. While their season didn’t end the way they wanted, Dill said she was proud of what the team had accomplished.
“I mean, it was really good that we got to finish our season,” Dill said. “That was my biggest concern, getting these girls together and being able to finish what we started in August.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.