PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte’s 15-game winning streak – and season – came to an end on Saturday as Mitchell swept the Tarpons 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 in the Region 6A-3 semifinals. 

Just nine days ago, Mitchell was the No. 1 seed in the District 6A-9 tournament only to lose to Land O’ Lakes, so the Mustangs wanted to cause an upset of their own.


