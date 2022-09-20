VENICE — Nearly 300 spots separate the Venice and Riverview volleyball teams in the state rankings, but the Lady Indians refused to let up in a dominant sweep of the Rams on Tuesday night.
Venice (10-3) led Riverview from start-to-finish in a 3-0 win (25-9, 25-8, 25-6) at the TeePee, allowing five total kills while also winning at the net with a rotation of seven hitters that each recorded kills.
“This is a game about discipline and tonight we showed we can be disciplined against teams who aren’t going to challenge us as much as other teams might,” said senior setter Ashley Reynolds, a third-year starter for Venice. “Later this week we have two really challenging games, so tonight we had to prepare for that.”
Venice’s win over Riverview was the first of three straight days of volleyball for the Indians, who will travel to play at Barron Collier (Naples) tonight and then to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) on Thursday afternoon.
Undefeated outside of the Nike Tournament of Champions, Venice has risen to No. 9 in FL, according to MaxPreps, with potential to climb even further.
“We have a great week ahead of us,” Indians head coach Brian Wheatley said. “We have a tough Barron Collier team, and then we head to St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday where we gotta shed some demons.”
The last time Venice visited the Raiders in Fort Lauderdale, it left with a season-ending 3-1 loss in the state semifinals on Nov. 10, 2018.
This season, the Indians haven’t been shy talking about their ability to return to the state tournament.
“I think everyone is super focused and wants to win a championship this year,” Reynolds said. “I think that’s everyone’s goal, and everyone is super committed to doing what they need to do to make that happen.”
It was hard to ignore Venice’s commitment against the Rams on Tuesday night.
By the time the Indians raced out to 10 points in each of the first three sets, Riverview had mustered no better than three points, setting a tone.
After building a commanding lead in the second set, Wheatley made some adjustments. Defensive specialist and backup setter Carli Waggoner took over for Reynolds, middle hitter Leah Wasko earned reps in a rotation with Hilary Hupp and Leah Bartlett, and Elizabeth Mopps provided fresh legs for the defense in the final sets.
Sophomore outside hitter Charley Goberville led the Indians with 10 kills, but there wasn’t enough time for anyone else to finish with a standout night as the match finished in roughly an hour.
“Our next eight matches are ridiculous,” Wheatley said. “We have these two (Weds. and Thurs.). Then, we have the No. 1 team in the state (Westminster Christian) and a top-10 team in the nation coming here next week.
“Finally, we have a really good tournament here in the Battle at the Beach (next weekend). We’re really gonna find out what we’re made of in the next couple weeks.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.