Young players like the No. 2 duo of Tatiana Harker-Barnes (front) and Neveah Pryer, shown here during spring's beach volleyball season, have coach first-year North Port coach Jennica Thomas excited for the future of the program.
In her first season at the helm, Jennica Thomas knows North Port’s volleyball program will undergo some growth pains.
The Bobcats are coming off a 6-18 campaign, which is troubling enough on its own. The loss to graduation of Haylee Rhoads and Andreya Stellwag, and the transfers of Julia Sanchez and Ashanty Quezada Baez have left Thomas with something akin to a full rebuild.
There are only three current players on the roster that played more than 50 sets for the Bobcats this past season.
Where other coaches might see a reason to panic, Thomas sees opportunity.
“I was telling my assistant coach, since we started doing a couple open gyms in May, I have seen some players really excel; the change in their game and their confidence has been great,” Thomas said. “I think it is going to be a fun season to see them come together.”
Thomas, a former D-I collegiate volleyball player and current counselor at North Port, was named the Bobcats’ coach in December, succeeding Chassity Taylor. She got a glimpse of her returning talent this past spring during the beach volleyball season and while it was clear experience was going to be lean, camaraderie was plentiful.
It has only improved during fall practice.
“I think it is a very supportive group of girls,” Thomas said. “I think they all work together to boost each other up, and help each other play their best every single day, every single time they touch the ball.”
The lone returning starter that played in more than 72 sets last season is Abby Backstom. Last season, the outside hitter played a key role for the Bobcats, recording 71 kills and 12 blocks. She ranked third on the team with most kills behind Rhoads and Stellwag.
She will play a key role for the Bobcats in 2022.
“Abby is a player we are all really excited about,” Thomas said. “She puts in the work, she is a good leader, she communicates well, she plays well with everyone, so it is going to be really fun to see her this season.”
Nevaeh Pryer, another outside hitter, and Tatiana Harker-Barnes, the team’s defensive specialist, join Backstrom as key returnees. Each played in 70 or more sets for the Bobcats last season and will be core starters this year. Pryer returns after recording 48 total kills a year ago, ranking fourth on the team. Harker-Barnes posted 28 aces last season, ranking second on the team. She also had 175 total digs.
With so many new moving parts this season, both on the court and on the bench, Thomas said success will be measured by how quickly the team comes together and works as a unit.
“I would say communication is going to be huge,” Thomas said.
NORTH PORT BOBCATS
Coach: Jennica Thomas
2021 Record: 6-18
Key players lost: Haylee Rhoads, Andreya Stellwag, Julia Sanchez
