Pirates opposite hitter Raquell Adderly could sense how she and her team were feeling on the bus ride from Port Charlotte to Cape Coral.
“We were feeling excited and ready to play,” she said.
Pirates opposite hitter Raquell Adderly could sense how she and her team were feeling on the bus ride from Port Charlotte to Cape Coral.
“We were feeling excited and ready to play,” she said.
That excitement soon turned to celebration as Port Charlotte opened the Class 5A-11 district tournament with a 3-0 quarterfinals win over Island Coast (25-11, 25-15, 25-13) on Monday night.
As the No. 3 seed, the Pirates were originally scheduled to host the No. 6 Gators. However, due to damage from Hurricane Ian, they had to adjust. While the match was still considered a home contest for the Pirates, it actually took place 27 miles away at Island Coast High School.
The change in venue seemed to have little affect on the Pirates.
The Pirates came out quiet, but it didn’t take long for them to make some noise. Early in the first set, the Gators took a 4-2 lead, but that did not last long. With the Pirates down, outside hitter Tyler Evans remembered the message head coach Julie White gave her team.
“She was saying play our game no matter what,” Evans said.
From there, Port Charlotte came out powerful and did not let up, scoring seven straight points to take an 11-4 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Leading comfortably the rest of the way, the Pirates took control and won the first set.
Though the Gators tied the Pirates, 2-2 to begin the second set, the Pirates regained control just as they did in the first, eventually going on to win by a 10-point margin. When the Gators tried to secure hits over the Pirates’ block, the Pirates’ back row was there to dig the ball.
Finally, the Pirates took an early lead in the third set and had control from the start, scoring nine straight points in the match-clinching set. Throughout that streak, Evans landed six straight serving aces.
How did Evans score six straight aces? Well, she had a strategy.
“I was just spot serving and finding the empty holes,” Evans said. “Finding different areas to serve at. I tried my jump serve, which I usually don’t do in games, so I was just changing it up a bit.”
Port Charlotte posted a combined 16 serving aces. Two key players for the Pirates were outside hitter Nygeria Hart, who posted six kills, and Evans, who tallied eight kills along with her six aces.
With the win, the Pirates advance to the Class 5A-11 district semifinals at No. 2 North Fort Myers tonight at 7.
“I think we are really excited about it, because we have had a rough season,” Evans said. “So, moving forward is exciting for us.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.