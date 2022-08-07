Chemistry can be half the battle in team sports. As the Port Charlotte volleyball team prepares for the 2022 season, coach Julie White said her team's motto this year, which is yet to be determined, will have to do with chemistry.

“Our goal for this season is for everyone to believe in themselves and believe in their teammates,” White said. “I think sometimes we all believe in our teammates, but we struggle with our own confidence, or we believe in ourselves, but we are not always super-confident in our team. That's what we are working on: Building that unity and that togetherness for our team.”


