Chemistry can be half the battle in team sports. As the Port Charlotte volleyball team prepares for the 2022 season, coach Julie White said her team's motto this year, which is yet to be determined, will have to do with chemistry.
“Our goal for this season is for everyone to believe in themselves and believe in their teammates,” White said. “I think sometimes we all believe in our teammates, but we struggle with our own confidence, or we believe in ourselves, but we are not always super-confident in our team. That's what we are working on: Building that unity and that togetherness for our team.”
The Pirates are looking to rebound from last season, when they finished with an 8-16 record. Based on record alone, it was the school's worst finish since 2016. Throughout last season, the Pirates had two streaks of losing six matches in a row. With the new season approaching, White knows what her team needs to challenge its opponents.
“I think this year moving forward, we know we didn’t work hard, we know we need to work harder, and we need to be more serious if we are going to make a difference with our record,” White said.
Although the Pirates lost five seniors after last season, this year's squad has experience. One key loss was middle and outside hitter Abby Leggett, who was essential to the Pirates' offense. Not only did she lead the team with 50 total blocks, she recorded 109 total kills for the Pirates last season.
The Pirates also lost Laela Price as well. The setter and outside hitter led the team with 386 assists and ranked second in the district in that category. Replacing Price will be Hailey Lorenz.
This year's roster features four returning starters, and six seniors. Of the seniors, two are transfers. The returning seniors are Morgan Willis, Rylee Waldie, Jaylyn Drennon and Julienne Williams. They make up a core group that White admires.
“This is kind of a special class for me,” White said. “They were freshmen my first year, when I was an assistant at the time. I actually coached the freshman. They needed a freshman coach, so I stepped in. So for me it's just a really special group.
"I have seen them grow and mature throughout all four years, and I expect some really good leadership," she added. "A lot of them had to learn pretty hard lessons throughout their time here. I think they are really poised and experienced leaders, and I think they will do a good job on and off the court for us.”
With chemistry as a focus for the Pirates this season, there are two returning starters who can be difference-makers.
One is Willis. The multitalented hitter and defensive specialist led the team with 175 total kills, had 215 digs, and recorded 247 receptions.
Along with Willis, sophomore, middle and outside hitter Nygeria Hart returns after a strong freshman campaign in which she recorded a 0.127 hitting percentage, and 84 kills.
With four returning starters, a core group of seniors, and a new season approaching, the Pirates are all-in on improving their record, building unity, toughness and finding that team chemistry.
