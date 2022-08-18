The Port Charlotte High volleyball team had won its match because, well, of course it did. Back in those days, the Pirates didn’t lose very often.
The jubilant team filed into their small meeting space just off the home gym floor.
If they were expecting to be greeted by a happy coach, they were disappointed.
Don Wendell was disappointed in the Pirates’ performance. With his characteristic booming voice, he let loose with that dismay.
At one point, for emphasis, Wendell ripped his glasses off his face and hurled them at the wall, where they shattered.
His daughter Christi witnessed the surreal scene with the rest of her teammates. When she hopped in the car later that night for the ride home, she found her smiling father at the wheel, bespectacled, as if nothing had happened.
“Dad, your glasses are fine,” she said. “What … what happened?”
Said Wendell, “I wore my broken ones so I could throw them, you know, for impact.”
Christi (Wendell) Dalton laughed at the memory of her father’s shenanigans. Wendell, Port Charlotte’s first volleyball coach and arguably its most successful, passed away earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.
Wendell arrived in Charlotte County from his native Michigan, where his passion for the sport had been ignited. When Port Charlotte High opened its doors in 1981, Wendell was there, pouring the foundation for the Pirates’ volleyball program.
One year later, the Pirates were in the regional playoffs. The year after that, they reached the sectionals. Then, just six years into their existence, the Pirates reached the state Final Four and followed that with an appearance in the 1988 state championship match.
By that time, the person who would one day follow in Wendell’s footsteps was playing for him. Christine (Ryan) Burkhart kept Wendell’s legacy alive during her time as Port Charlotte’s head coach.
All of this, because Wendell just wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer from Burkhart when she was a middle-schooler who wanted to play just about anything other than volleyball.
“I didn’t like volleyball,” she said. “I played baseball with the boys. I was kind of a tomboy and I had two older brothers. I played football and baseball with them and volleyball was hard. I wasn’t interested.”
Wendell kept after her, convincing her to give the sport a chance, one practice or one pick-up match at a time.
“I don’t even know how he convinced me, but he did convince me,” she said. “He’d say, ‘well just come out to this practice for a little while’ and that’s all she wrote.”
What Burkhart most recalls of Wendell is his personality.
“He’s kind of a larger-than-life personality,” she said. “You wouldn’t imagine somebody like that being able to deal with girls very much. He was loud. He was stubborn. But at the same time, he had this dynamic smile that literally could light up a whole gym.
“So, as much as he might demand the best out of you – and by you, I mean us as a team – every time we left the gym, he had gotten every inch out of us.”
Caught in her father’s orbit, Dalton naturally gravitated to the sport and, though she was young at the time, she said his passion was most evident in how he went about his work.
“I think it had a lot to do with him always wanting to learn more about the game and at the same time, he developed really tight bonds with all the girls,” Dalton said. “He was always learning. He was always wanting to get the latest skills and techniques and drills. He would go to seminars, read books, all kinds of stuff.
“It was a year-round thing for him,” she continued. “It did not stop after volleyball season was over at the school.”
Wendell kept the gym open on weekends during the offseason and eventually oversaw a Sunday night recreational league that quickly became one of the hottest tickets in town.
Eager to provide role models for his players, he established the “California Volleyball Camp” in which he brought in top coaches and players – college and pro – to inspire, as much as instruct.
The Pirate Invitational became one of the top volleyball events on the Southwest coast.
Wendell remained at the helm of the Pirates’ ship into the 21st century before finally stepping away. In his time, he had taken Port Charlotte to eight postseason regional appearances.
Dalton and Burkhart both went on to play volleyball in college. Eventually, Burkhart returned to Port Charlotte and took over as volleyball coach.
In her time, the Pirates virtually duplicated Wendell’s run of success. From 2017 to 2020, Port Charlotte reached at least the regional finals, advancing to the Final Four in 2019. During one of those years, Burkhart had stepped away from head coaching duties, but her imprint was evident.
Burkhart then stepped aside for good following that 2020 campaign, following her program’s seniors off the court.
Throughout her time, Wendell’s influence was evident in her coaching style.
“Absolutely, I think that’s my coaching style; I took it from him,” she said. “Any of my girls would tell you it’s that kind of no-nonsense, you’re in here to work hard sort of thing. You have goals, and discipline is a big thing with me. You’ve got to be a disciplined player. He was into that, the kind of coach where, if you were not performing like he wanted, there was a penalty for it. Constructive conditioning.”
More than anything, Wendell’s biggest influence on his players’ lives went well beyond the court.
“He empowered us,” Burkhart said. “We all knew we played a role and even if we weren’t starting or were on the bench, we helped the other side of the court get better. That matters. Everyone plays a role.”
Port Charlotte High plans to celebrate Wendell’s life on Oct. 1 before a Pirates volleyball match. There are also plans for a dinner after the match with a slide show and remembrances.
“He was a trailblazer in my mind,” Burkhart said. “That’s how I would describe him. He was larger than life and he was super-hard on me but I was one of his favorites. Everyone who worked hard was one of his favorites. He was like that dad you wanted approval from, but boy, when you did something right, he was your biggest cheerleader.
Dalton said she plans to be there.
“There are always some challenges when you’re playing for your father, but I feel like both of us handled it with a lot of grace,” she said with a laugh. “Some of the best times of my life were playing for my dad. He always said he had to be harder on me than everyone else, but I think that’s what shaped me into the player and person I became.”
