Wheatley

Venice volleyball coach Brian Wheatley, middle, will try to win a sixth state championship in his 29th season with the Lady Indians tonight in Winter Haven.

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

A little over 25 years ago, a 25-year-old Brian Wheatley coached Juanita Hitt in one of his first seasons as a club volleyball coach.

The two have stayed on friendly terms ever since, but their relationship will take a competitive turn at 7 p.m. tonight as Wheatley’s Venice High squad will take on Hitt’s Hagerty (Ovideo) team in the 7A state championship at Polk State College — Winter Haven Health Center.


