A little over 25 years ago, a 25-year-old Brian Wheatley coached Juanita Hitt in one of his first seasons as a club volleyball coach.
The two have stayed on friendly terms ever since, but their relationship will take a competitive turn at 7 p.m. tonight as Wheatley’s Venice High squad will take on Hitt’s Hagerty (Ovideo) team in the 7A state championship at Polk State College — Winter Haven Health Center.
“It was one of my first club teams,” Wheatley said. “We’ve always kept in touch over the years and followed one another.
“I know they have three really nice pin players and I know they’re battle-tested. They play good defense and they’re going to fight you.”
In her ninth season as coach of the Huskies, Hitt has Hagerty (22-8) ranked No. 21 in FL by the FHSAA and No. 10 in the state by MaxPreps.
The Huskies feature a deep front row with nine players standing 5-foot-11 or taller.
The offensive standouts have been 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter Brooke Stephens (4.4 kills per set), 6-foot junior outside hitter Abby Mas (2.8 kills per set) and 6-foot freshman opposite hitter Jenness Orcutt (2 kills per set).
“Their best player is (Stephens),” Wheatley said. “She’s been scoring a lot of kills, so we’re obviously gonna try to slow her down a little bit. But, she’s not the only one we have to focus on.”
While Stephens’ talent has proven valuable, her experience and leadership might be difference-makers, too. The senior was a freshman when Hagerty won the 7A state championship in 2019 — the Huskies’ only state title.
Along with Stephens, Mas and Orcutt, Hagerty also has a pair of 6-foot middle blockers — Nadya Nute and Faith Walsh — who have combined for 61 blocks this season.
The Huskies’ setter back row players must be accounted for as well.
Junior libero Mayte Camacho leads the team with 49 aces and 5.2 digs per set. Sophomore setter Brielle Mullen isn’t far behind with 34 aces, 2.1 digs per set and 6.8 assists per set.
Even with such a deep team, though, the playoffs have been a grind for the Huskies.
It took five sets to beat Winter Park in the district final. A regional semifinal rematch against Winter Park nine days later went five sets, too.
Finally, Hagerty won one more thriller as it hung on to beat Osceola (Kissimmee) in the state semifinals last Saturday.
“They’re probably gonna fight a team all the way ‘till the end,” Wheatley said.
Venice, ranked No. 1 in 7A and No. 7 overall in the state, is likely considered the favorite. The Indians haven’t lost since a 3-0 defeat to Cardinal Mooney in the first match back from Hurricane Ian on Oct. 11 — dropping three total sets over a 9-0 run.
Wheatley, who has been to seven state finals and won five, knows that none of that matters too much when the first whistle sounds tonight.
“We’ve been very intentional this week with some drills we’ve been doing and some things we’re talking to them about,” Wheatley said. “We’re warning them about rat poison and stuff like that.
“The team that wins might not be the best team, but it will be the team that plays the best.”
