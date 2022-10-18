VENICE — The Venice volleyball team returned from the post-Ian break last Tuesday with its worst loss of the season, leaving the Indians with barely a week to get back on track.
Indians seniors led a players-only meeting following that 3-0 loss to Cardinal Mooney, sparking a three-match winning streak to close out the regular season this past weekend.
That effort carried over into Tuesday’s district semifinal against visiting Sarasota as Venice needed just 53 minutes to dispose of the Sailors, 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-10), with workmanlike efficiency at the TeePee.
With the win, Venice will host Gulf Coast on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the district championship match.
“Once we had that game against Cardinal Mooney, we knew something had to change then and there,” said senior middle hitter Leah Bartlett, who hammered down 10 kills in the win over Sarasota. “We got together as a team to make an effort to make that change.
“Knowing that this is my last time ever doing this with this team really means a lot to me. I really want our team to go all out for it, not just for me, but for all of us.”
Venice (17-4) needed just two days to begin its turnaround last week.
The Indians handled Clearwater Central Catholic, the No. 15 team in Florida, in a 3-0 sweep on Thursday before taking back-to-back matches early Saturday against Vanguard (No. 97) and Astronaut (No. 132) — losing just one set all day.
“It was a must-have to get those matches in because it kind of got our competitive gears going,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We’re looking forward to Thursday. Any time you can play for a championship, it’s exciting.”
Venice consistently switched up its offense as kills came from all over the court against Sarasota (9-15).
The Indians led, 10-2, just a few minutes in as Kyla Freddolino registered three aces and Ashley Reynolds, Summer Kohler and Hilary Hupp combined for five quick kills.
Sarasota hardly challenged from there as Jayda Lanham, Charley Goberville and Leah Bartlett piled on kills while Carli Waggoner landed a pair of aces.
Venice essentially put the match away in the opening minutes of the second set. The Indians jumped out to a 10-1 lead behind an array of kills — from Bartlett, Hupp and Kohler — two aces from Reynolds and a pair of blocks, by Lanham and Hupp.
From there, the Sailors couldn’t cut the deficit to under seven points as the second set ended with an identical score to the first.
“The speed of our game is so fast,” said Wheatley of what stood out to him in the win. “We were able to run, really, all of our offensive weapons tonight. It was so fast that by the time Sarasota got the ball over, they weren’t able to get back in position because we had already gotten the ball to the target.”
Venice kept attacking from all angles in the third and final set as Freddolino, Bartlett, Kohler, Hupp, Goberville and Lanham all recorded points to help finish off the sweep.
Kohler led the team with 11 total kills, followed by Hupp and Bartlett with 10 while Goberville added seven while the team combined for 14 aces.
Venice enters Thursday’s district final the winner of 20 consecutive district titles under Wheatley.
“We played exponentially well,” Bartlett said of Tuesday’s win. “Coming off that loss to Cardinal Mooney, I feel like we really made an effort to make a change, and that showed tonight.
“I’m ready to keep that (district championship) streak going for this team.”
