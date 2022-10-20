PUNTA GORDA — It was picture-taking time at Charlotte High on Thursday night.
The Tarpons volleyball team was celebrating its second consecutive district title after defeating Manatee in four sets, 25-16, 25-14, 20-25, 25-19.
In her 14 years at the helm of the Tarpons, head coach Michelle Dill has learned to cherish district crowns. Too often in the past, a strong Tarpons squad had suffered defeat at the hand of another powerhouse team in their own district.
To wit:
Charlotte went 45-10 across the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
No district titles.
The 2017 and 2018 teams each went 24-6.
No titles.
But history has a way of balancing the scales.
Just prior to her first season as Charlotte’s coach, Dill got married. In her wedding party was a flower girl named Rylee Waldie.
Waldie was one of eight seniors on the floor Thursday night as Charlotte duplicated the title-winning accomplishment of Dill’s 2015 and 2016 teams.
No wonder Dill slipped into her seniors’ arms for a group photo.
“Back-to-back with this group is really special,” Dill said. “A lot of them have been playing for us since third, fourth grade. They’ve grown up together and with all they have been through, I mean, it’s just really special. They deserve to be here. They deserve this district win and I’m just so proud of them.”
Charlotte entered Thursday’s affair safe in the knowledge that it would advance to the regional playoffs regardless of outcome. The Tarpons were the top-ranked team by a wide margin in Region 6A-3.
Now at 17-1 following their win, the Tarpons are also assured of making school history for the fewest losses in a season.
Dill said the 2022 Tarpons are a squad that stands alone. Literally.
“It’s a very unique team, very different,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve had five girls who are 5-10, for one thing. I actually looked (at the record) today and the only other time we had so few losses was when we were 26-3 (in 2015).”
The Tarpons missed a total of nine matches during the three weeks they were sidelined by Hurricane Ian. Those matches could have run the spectrum from being nine wins that boosted the Tarpons to a school record-tying 26 wins or any number of negative outcomes that closed the record book entirely.
“What would have happened in those nine matches?” Dill said. “It’s hard to say, but this will now definitely be a record.”
What happened on Thursday was a team that easily had superior talent roared to two easy set wins against Manatee, then got a little complacent.
Charlotte was in firm control at the outset of the match, even when the scoring was back-and-forth. Manatee scored the match’s first point and then didn’t lead again until late in the third set. An 8-1 closing kick fueled by Maddy Wadsworth’s serving and kills from Briana Bynoe and Adaora Edeoga – all seniors – capped the first set.
Senior Emma McGill then served out the final six points of the second set with three kills from Bynoe and Waldie.
Leading 16-14 in the third set, the Tarpons veered off course for a bit, struggling to receive the serves of Manatee sophomore Abigail Clark.
“I think we were getting lazy at that point,” Tarpons senior setter Alyssa Bentley said. “She kept serving it short and we weren’t picking it up. We were just being lazy the whole time. We needed to keep swinging and we needed to pick up our passes better.”
The momentary lapse cost the Tarpons a sweep. When the same thing appeared to be happening again in the fourth set, turning a 20-10 Charlotte lead into a 21-19 nailbiter, the Tarpons responded with four straight points, capped by another Edeoga kill, for the win.
“It was frustrating at first, but we just talked and communicated and that helped us out,” Bynoe said. “(Coach Dill) was telling us where to be and just to communicate with each other so we know who has the ball.”
The manner of victory served the purpose of accomplishing a goal while giving Charlotte something to work on heading into next week’s regionals against a team to be determined. By virtue of their No. 1 region ranking, the Tarpons will be at home all the way through the region title round.
“We were not 100 percent today, but we pulled it through,” Dill said. “I’m proud of them and of everything we’ve overcome to come in here and be ready to play tonight.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.