VENICE — Venice volleyball player Carli Waggoner has spent much of her life preparing for the position she was in Wednesday against Plant in the Region 7A-3 championship.

Down 24-20 in the fourth set and facing match point, the junior delivered a string of well-placed serves as Venice stormed back to steal the set, 26-24, on the way to a five-set victory (10-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-24, 15-9).


