VENICE — Venice volleyball player Carli Waggoner has spent much of her life preparing for the position she was in Wednesday against Plant in the Region 7A-3 championship.
Down 24-20 in the fourth set and facing match point, the junior delivered a string of well-placed serves as Venice stormed back to steal the set, 26-24, on the way to a five-set victory (10-25, 25-22, 16-25, 26-24, 15-9).
In so doing, Venice celebrated the 14th regional championship in school history at the TeePee.
“That could be one of the best matches in Venice High volleyball history right there,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “I mean, they had us dead in the water. 18-23. 20-24. Then little Carli Waggoner went back there with a mission. She ain’t little. She has a huge heart, and she went back there with a mission.
“We were in the grave and had one hand out.”
With the season in her hands, Waggoner turned to a near lifelong trick that’s helped her block out noise and pressure.
Waggoner’s pre-serve routine — rotating and smacking the ball four times before a left-foot toe tap and a left-handed toss up into the air — proved essential in keeping the defensive specialist in the zone.
“It was really loud and my routine is kinda long, so everyone settles down and then it’s just so much easier,” Waggoner said.
“I’m pretty confident in my serve because that’s my main thing,” she added. “That’s what I do. So I was not missing it for anything. I was going to go for every ball when I went on the court, and my team had my back. We finished that set as a team.”
With Waggoner’s serves throwing off the Plant offense, Venice had its chance to climb back. The Indians got back-to-back kills from Summer Kohler (team-high 14 kills) and another from setter Ashley Reynolds before a block by Hilary Hupp finished off the fourth-set rally.
Riding a high, Venice came out firing in the deciding set.
The Indians were aggressive at the net as Leah Bartlett, Charley Goberville and Jayda Lanham slammed down kills. Meanwhile, Reynolds, Hupp and Goberville added blocks.
Plant opened the fifth set up, 3-1, but once Venice grabbed a lead at 5-4, it never gave it back as it finished off one of the best comebacks in school history.
“Our mentality this whole time has been, ‘No regrets,’” Bartlett said. “You leave it all on the court or nothing. Every time we went out on the court we said, ‘We cannot leave anything behind. You have to go all-out and have no regrets left.’
“We stuck to that to the very end, and I’m so proud.”
Even if Venice never gave in to the idea of defeat, the opening sets didn’t make it easy for the Indians to keep the faith.
Venice made some uncharacteristic errors in the opening set, hitting five shots out of bounds in the first half of the set. Plant built a double-digit lead on the way to a 15-point first-set win.
Leading Plant, 18-16, in the second set, Waggoner sparked a run at the service line, recording an ace and forcing a few errors as Venice held on, 25-22.
After going back-and-forth to open the third set, Venice fell behind 18-12 and couldn’t recover as several Panthers hitters — Maggie Dostic, Lara Matta, Kylee Roberts and Kaylee Peper — provided more than enough firepower at the net to take a 2-1 set lead.
Venice and Plant traded points throughout the fourth set until a string of points by Plant put the Panthers ahead, 23-18, with the regional championship in sight.
Soon after, Waggoner stepped to the service line, and Plant never recovered from the letdown.
“Our coaching staff was fighting (with the players) the whole night,” Wheatley said. “Then, we finally put some things together and got some momentum.
“I’ll tell you this. Every team has to go through that kind of moment. I’ve seen it a million times, and we rose up to the moment.”
