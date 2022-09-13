SARASOTA — You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the state who drew a tougher assignment than the back row for the Venice High volleyball team on Tuesday night.
Standing on the other side of the net for Cardinal Mooney was 6-foot-5 outside hitter Jordyn Byrd, the 2021 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year, along with 6-foot-4 middle hitter Alexa Picciano and 6-foot middle hitter Riley Greene.
Venice (8-3) didn’t flinch, trading blows with Cardinal Mooney (5-4) until finally pulling away for a fifth-set thriller, 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-9), at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in front of a rowdy, standing-room only gymnasium.
“She’s a really great hitter and she pounds the ball super hard. You just kinda have to dig in there,” Venice sophomore libero Brighton Ferguson said of Byrd. Ferguson finished with nine digs while doing her best to limit Byrd’s match-leading 26 kills.
“Honestly, I just have to do what my coaches tell me, stand in the right spot and read it and then I can get it,” she added. “It’s so fast, I either have to already be there, or I’m not getting it.”
Though the Cougars’ firepower was hard to miss, the Indians weren’t lacking for offensive options, either, as outside hitters Charley Goberville and Summer Kohler each finished with 19 kills.
Venice took control of the first set as it got two aces each from Jayda Lanham and Ashley Reynolds along with five kills from Kohler to cruise to a 1-0 lead.
Halfway through the second set, Venice looked to be well on its way to a win as it led, 13-6, with the one-set advantage. However, Cardinal Mooney cleaned up some mistakes and fed Byrd, who recorded six quick kills and sparked a 13-6 rally that knotted the set at 19-19.
The Indians briefly retook the lead, 22-20, on a kill by Leah Bartlett and a block from the duo of Reynolds and Bartlett, but two more kills from Byrd and an ace from Sawyer DeYoung was all the Cougars needed to tie the match at 1-1.
Kohler and Goberville were busy holding off the Cougars in the third set with a flurry of kills — combining for nine in the set — but they weren’t alone.
Lanham and Bartlett registered a pair of kills, Reynolds added a kill and an ace and middle hitter Hilary Hupp slammed down three kills at key moments.
“A game-changer for us this match was Jayda Lanham,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said of his junior outside hitter who had eight kills, four aces and eight digs on the match. “Jayda had eight really important kills. She hit .500 on the night. Again, Bartlett came up big, too.
“And then look at our outside swinging hard with 19 kills apiece.”
Byrd and her fellow Cougars hitters had one last rally left in them in the fourth set.
A quick four kills from Byrd put Mooney in front, 8-3, and a pair of blocks and a kill from Greene in the middle of the set helped the Cougars keep their advantage on the way to a match-tying win.
In one final back-and-forth set, Venice pounced on its first chance to take the match when the Cougars served the ball into the net to tie the score at 7-7, sending the serve back to the Indians.
From there, Venice got two kills from Kohler, one from Goberville and watched a couple of Cougars shots sail harmlessly out of bounds before celebrating triumphantly.
“I think we needed that kind of match in the middle of the season in a tough environment,” Wheatley said. “We’re a very young team. We start four sophomores out here, and we needed a match like that. To face a really good hitter on the other side, and be able to battle back the way we did was great.
“We kept saying, ‘Let’s grow from this and see what we’re made of.’”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.