It’s almost time for the Venice volleyball team to take the court as it embarks on the 2022 season, with the preseason starting Tuesday and the regular season starting next week.
With a returning core of promising hitters and a strong defense, this Lady Indians team will look to put it all together and continue their dominance.
Last season was a typical one by Venice’s standards.
Not only did the Indians post a 22-8 record, but the program also won its 20th consecutive district title.
This past offseason, the Lady Indians lost two key players to graduation — captains Ireland Ferguson and Paden Keller. Both Ferguson and Keller were leaders on and off the court last season.
Ferguson, a defensive specialist, excelled in all facets of the game, recording 259 digs and 125 kills. Keller, a middle hitter, was strong at the net and played a critical role on the Indians’ offense, leading the team with 318 kills.
Despite those losses, however, this year’s roster is packed with returning talent that can outplay and frustrate its opponents.
Coming off a booming freshman season is Charley Goberville, an outside hitter. Goberville posted 208 kills last season and will continue to play an important role on the Indians’ offense.
“Charley is an offensive weapon for us,” Vennice head coach Brian Wheatley said. “We are trying to get her more involved with defense, but probably our most powerful kid. (She) runs a lot of different sets, and she is definitely going to be a factor this year.”
Last season, Goberville was the Indians’ go-to outside hitter, and this year she will be aided by Jayda Lanham, another returning outside hitter whose swing can impact the game. In 86 sets last season, Lanham recorded 41 total kills. As she takes on a starting role this season, Wheatley has been impressed with Lanham’s growth.
“Jayda had an outstanding offseason,” Wheatley said. “She changed her body, she’s much stronger, she jumps higher. I expect Jayda to probably be one of the most improved kids we have had on the floor from last year.”
Both Lanham and Goberville will join middle hitter Leah Bartlett in the attack zone. Bartlett, who is a returning starter, was dominant at the net last season, posting 274 kills. With these three hitters, the Lady Indians’ front row has the power to be in full swing all season long.
While offense is important, Wheatley said that is not the more critical component when constructing a winning team.
“Defense wins championships,” he said. “If you have a good defensive team, that will set off your offense. Sometimes offensively, you are off that night, but your defense is always there.”
If Venice finds itself stuck in second gear this season, Brighton Ferguson’s defense will expel I’ll-be-there-for-you energy.
Ferguson, a libero who started for the varsity team as a freshman last season, proved to be an essential piece to the Indians’ defense. The then-freshman led the team with 318 total digs. Wheatley said Ferguson is one of the team’s best defenders, and is the captain of his defense in the back row.
With a powerful front row and a scrappy defense, the Lady Indians are looking forward to another winning season. On their mission to thrive, Wheatley said the first step this team needs to make in that process is finding their identity.
“Right now, it’s kind of unknown, but we (would) like to get to a point where they know without a shadow of a doubt that when they step on the floor, they are going to win,” Wheatley said.
If the Indians’ prominent play mixes well with their team identity this season, anything is possible.
