It’s hard to believe that there are less than two weeks left in the Florida high school volleyball regular season (whenever it resumes).
With district tournaments set to begin on Oct. 17, the latest Florida high school volleyball rankings were released by the FHSAA. As we look at how our local teams rank among the competition, it’s important to note what they now face.
In the wake of Hurricane Ian’s destruction throughout Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota Counties, local school districts are closed indefinitely. As we wait to hear how the FHSAA will handle the rest of the fall season, it is uncertain when our local teams will take the court once again.
For now, in the midst of all this uncertainty, here is a soft reset of how the Sun Preps area teams have fared this season and where they are ranked.
No. 10 Venice (12-3)
Notable Wins: The Lady Indians defeated Riverview and state powers Barron Collier and St. Thomas Aquinas.
No. 64 Charlotte (13-1)
Notable Wins: In the Peace River Rivalry, Charlotte defeated Port Charlotte, 3-1. In addition, the Tarpons won their first Gene Gorman Tournament Championship in four years. Throughout that tournament, Charlotte played five matches and lost only one set.
No. 157 DeSoto County (12-7)
Notable Wins: The Bulldogs defeated district rivals Lake Placid twice this season. On top of that, DeSoto advanced to the gold bracket in the Gene Gorman Tournament, a feat the team has not accomplished in quite some time. In their first game of the tournament, DeSoto defeated Riverdale, 2-1, a team they have not defeated since 2010.
No. 181 Lemon Bay (8-8)
Notable Wins: In their fourth match of the season, Lemon Bay traveled to Charlotte and defeated the Tarpons in five sets, 3-2. Throughout the season, Lemon Bay has been able to defeat Port Charlotte and DeSoto as well.
No. 287 Port Charlotte (7-11)
Notable Wins: The Lady Pirates defeated Out-of-Door Academy, a team that holds a 12-6 record, in tournament play, 2-1. In addition, the Pirates have defeated both Lakewood Ranch and Naples in five sets.
No. 438 North Port (4-12)
Notable Wins: The Bobcats' won their first game of the season against Parrish Community in five sets, 3-2. As North Port has focused on growth this season, they showed just how far they have come at the Gene Gorman Tournament. After losing the Sarasota in straight sets, 3-0, to open their 2022 season, the Bobcats defeated Sarasota, 2-1.
No. 557 Imagine (2-8)
Notable Wins: In the Sharks' fourth match of the season, they defeated Booker in five sets, 3-2. After the Sharks won the first two sets, Booker bounced back, taking the next two. In the fifth set, the Sharks came to play as they defeated the Tornadoes, 15-8.
