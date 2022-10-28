VENICE — The path to a Region 7A-3 championship runs through Venice, and that’s not a fact the Lady Indians take lightly.
Playing do-or-die matches at the TeePee in front of their home crowd is one of the main reasons 29th-year coach Brian Wheatley assembled such a difficult schedule for his team.
Top-seeded Venice (18-4) will continue its postseason home stand this afternoon as it welcomes No. 4 Winter Haven in a regional semifinals match at 1 p.m..
“We love being at home,” Wheatley said. “We’re going to have a crowd rooting for us. We love being in Venice. There’s no better place to watch a volleyball match than Venice, Florida.
“We’re excited to be here, and it’s from our hard work during the season, so we take a lot of pride in that. We’ve played a really tough schedule.”
Though Venice cruised through districts and its regional quarterfinals match — not dropping a set through three matches — the Blue Devils (18-8) should present more of a challenge.
Winter Haven is ranked as the No. 57 team in Florida, according to MaxPreps, and has won eight matches in a row, including a five-set thriller over East Lake in the regional quarterfinals this past Wednesday.
After falling behind, 0-2, to the Eagles, Winter Haven rallied for a 18-25, 17-25, 25-16, 28-26, 16-14 win to advance to today’s match.
“That’s definitely impressive,” Wheatley said of the 0-2 comeback. “They’ve played a good schedule.”
Winter Haven has been led by sophomore outside hitter Rylee Tanner.
Tanner has by far the most kills on the team with 342 (4.6 per set) as well as the second-most blocks and second-most digs.
“Their best player is (Rylee Tanner),” Wheatley said. “They set outside a lot. She hits front row and back row. They have a good defense. We’ve watched film on them, and we’re very well-prepared for them.”
Aside from Tanner, freshman middle hitter Emily Drier has been a force, too, with the team’s second-most kills (2.5 per set) and most blocks (53 total).
"Fourteen (Drier) is the best middle in the county," (Winter Haven coach Dylan) Sechrest said to the Lakeland Ledger after the regional quarterfinal win. "She's young. She's going to be a lot better.”
Though Winter Haven’s best players are underclassmen, it’s not shy on experience. The Blue Devils carry eight juniors and seniors on their 13-player roster.
If Venice can defeat the Blue Devils, it will host the winner of No. 2 Plant vs. No. 3 Gulf Coast in the regional final on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“Everybody is a good team, otherwise they wouldn’t be here,” Wheatley said. “We’re excited to be here. It’s just a matter of playing loose, going for it, and letting the chips fall where they may.”
