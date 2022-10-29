VENICE — Brighton Ferguson has always wondered what it would be like to play defense against her teammates on the Venice High volleyball team.
After watching the Lady Indians combine for 50 kills in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of Winter Haven on Saturday afternoon at the TeePee, the sophomore libero is plenty happy leaving that a mystery.
“I definitely don’t think it would be easy (facing Venice) because we have a great serving team and we have some girls who can pound it, like Summer (Kohler) and Charley (Goberville), and even Jayda (Lanham) on the right side,” said Ferguson, who contributed eight digs, two aces and an assist on Saturday.
“I think we’re doing a great job with variety. Like, Ashley (Reynolds) is setting it everywhere. I would never know what to expect if I was playing this team.”
Venice (19-4) stayed unpredictable throughout its win against the Blue Devils, scoring from the outside, the middle, from Reynolds and at the service line as every single player in the rotation contributed multiple points.
Much of the damage came from the pin hitters as Kohler (match-high 17 kills), Goberville (12 kills) and Lanham (7 kills) kept up a steady string of swings at the Blue Devils defense.
That was far from all the Blue Devils had to watch out for, though, as middle hitters Leah Bartlett (7 kills, 3 blocks) and Hilary Hupp (5 kills, 1 block) kept the attack varied.
“I think we had one of our best offensive matches of the year,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We had a lot of options going on. We ran a really fast offense.
“It’s such a big difference from last year. Last year, we only had a couple of weapons. Now, we have a lot more receivers on the sideline we can throw to.”
When the Indians needed to break away in the second and third sets, it was their serving that sparked runs.
After storming out to a double-digit, first-set win, Venice faced a potential match-turning point in the second set. Winter Haven's freshman middle hitter, Emily Drier, hammered down three consecutive kills to pull the Blue Devils within 17-16, leading Wheatley to call a timeout.
Afterward, the Indians pulled away.
Hupp delivered a kill in the middle and defensive specialist Carli Waggoner led a scoring run at the service line, reeling off back-to-back aces during an 8-1 run to put Venice ahead by two sets.
“I think Venice is disciplined,” Winter Haven coach Dylan Sechrest said. “They have tradition here, obviously, and I think that showed today. We fell apart in a few aspects of the game.
“They were great at serving deep, specifically, and those balls just kept floating. It gave us a lot of problems in serve-receive.”
The Blue Devils never wavered in their comeback efforts — especially after completing an 0-2 turnaround for a five-set win against East Lake in Wednesday’s Region 7A-3 quarterfinals match.
Drier (10 kills, 2 blocks) and sophomore outside hitter Rylee Tanner (10 kills) kept Winter Haven within reach for much of the third set before Venice went on one final run.
Once again clinging to a 17-16 lead, Venice got back to spreading the ball around.
Kohler delivered three kills, Ferguson recorded an ace, Hupp blocked a shot and Reynolds added a kill and an ace before a shot out of bounds sealed the sweep.
With the win, No. 1 Venice advances to the Region 7A-3 final on Wednesday night at the TeePee against No. 2 Plant, which swept Gulf Coast, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23, on Saturday afternoon.
“I love the way our mindset is right now,” Wheatley said. “I love our focus in practices. Everything is just going the way it’s supposed to. Today we wanted to come out here and eat them alive.”
