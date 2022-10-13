Senior middle hitter Leah Bartlett slams down a kill for Venice in a 3-0 win on senior night this past Thursday. It was an extra special night for Bartlett, who has known coach Brian Wheatley since her first days on Earth.
Venice celebrates a sweep over the No. 15 team in the state this past Thursday, coming off their worst loss of the season on Tuesday.
SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL
Hilary Hupp gets a point for Venice after being set up by teammate Ashley Reynolds in Thursday night's home game against Clearwater Central Catholic High School.
As you walked into the TeePee on Thursday, you couldn’t help but notice the memories hung up on the wall.
Right near the iconic inflatable green and white volleyball hung pictures of the three Lady Indians seniors: Leah Bartlett, Charlotte Herman, and Ashley Reynolds. Looking at those photos, you got a snapshot of the Indians memorable moments, but more was to come.
As Venice took on Clearwater Central Catholic, you caught a glimpse of the leadership and skill those seniors bring to an already talented team. In one of the Indians’ final regular season games, they defeated a powerful Clearwater Central team 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 28-26).
This game was a battle, with both teams are ranked in the top 15 teams in the FHSAA state rankings. But after the Indians lost, 3-0, to Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday, the team wanted to make sure they bounced back fast. After that loss, Venice head coach Brian Wheatley texted his team a link to Tim Tebow’s 2008 Promise speech. But that wasn’t the only message the team received, as Venice’s three seniors called a meeting of their own.
“Usually, senior leadership is what carries you through a season,” Wheatley said. “You don’t need leadership when things are going good. You need it when there is struggle going on. After Tuesday night’s loss, they (the seniors) called a players only meeting, no coaches allowed, and you can see what happened.”
Before the game, Wheatley told his team the best thing they can do for their seniors was to get them a win. That is exactly what the Lady Indians did.
After a back-and-forth battle in the third set, the script couldn't have been written any better as Reynolds' service ace clinched the victory for Venice, capping off an already special night for the senior setter.
“I am happy we had (a senior night),” Reynolds said. "There was some things different from years prior, but I was just so happy we got to have one. I’ve been watching them like every year, so it's surreal to be a senior now. I’ve been watching them since my freshman year, so it is pretty cool.”
As a senior and veteran, Reynolds shared some insight into how she and the other seniors lead this team.
“I think a big thing we have been working on is maturity, because we do have a young team,” Reynolds said. “Getting everyone up to speed because they are so talented. We’ve just been working on that. Everyone wants to win. They are young, but really determined, so it has been really easy to lead them.”
How these seniors carry themselves has left a lasting impression on junior middle hitter Hilary Hupp.
“They have been the best leaders so far," Hupp said. "I have been on this team for three years now, and they have really stepped up. They don’t take it only for themselves or view themselves as just seniors. They think of themselves as freshmen."
Wheatley, who has coached these seniors for many years and formed a bond with each one of them, said they are flourishing.
Looking back at that wall of photos in the TeePee, one stood out to Wheatley. It was a true full circle moment -- a photo showing him holding Bartlett in the hospital when she was just two days old.
Now, over 17 years later, Bartlett, Reynolds and Herman are readying for one last playoff run that they hope doesn't end any time soon.
“I think we're getting better every day,” Reynolds said. “We are working on being the most disciplined team that we can be. Always being in our spots, being gritty, that is something we focus on a lot. We have 'Effort and Attitude' on our sleeves, so we know to look to that and that will give us the edge in playoffs.”
